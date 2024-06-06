Vito Mielnicki Jr. signs a promotional deal with Top Rank

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 25: Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. celebrates defeating Nicholas DeLomba during Fox PBC Fight Night at Prudential Center on December 25, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Kate Frese/The Prudential Center)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. figures he has the best of both worlds—a Hall of Famer in Top Rank’s legendary Bob Arum and a future Hall of Famer in advisor Al Haymon.

On Thursday, Mielnicki Jr. went public leaving PBC on a promotional basis and signing a promotional deal with Top Rank, while still being advised by Haymon, who runs PBC. Mielnicki Jr., the 22-year-old junior middleweight from Roseland, New Jersey, carries an 18-1 record, with 12 knockouts.

“The way I see it is I have two of the best in the game, Bob Arum and Al Haymon on my side,” Mielnicki said. “I am really excited about this. I think it is going to be great, and we are going to do great things together. I want to grow as a fighter and grow my brand. I am making the move right now is because it is the right move in my career right now.

“Al Haymon has treated me like family, like no other. PBC has treated very well. I have been and I am right now advised by Al Haymon and will be promoted by Top Rank. People need to understand Al Haymon wants what is best for his fighters. It does not matter who promotes them, Al wants his guys to have the best. It is something Al has done with other fighters.

“Me being an active fighter and I know I will be asked why, but for me, it is the best move for my career right now. I know people will try and probe. I have nothing to say about Al Haymon. That man has been nothing but good to me, and good at all his fighters.”

Mielnicki Jr. signed the Top Rank deal on Thursday.

He said he wants to fight three or four times a year. He is still trained by Ronnie Shields. His goal is to get back into the ring in August, and is planning on two more fights after that, if everything goes as planned.

“I want to build an even bigger East Coast fanbase, and Top Rank has the plan for me to continue to grow, and continue to grow as a fighter,” Mielnicki Jr. said. “Like I said, I have the best of both worlds, the best adviser in boxing, Al Haymon, and the best promoter in boxing, Top Rank and Bob Arum.”

Joseph Santoliquito is a Hall of Fame, award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JSantoliquito

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE