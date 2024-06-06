Jared Anderson-Martin Bakole Added To Aug. 3 Madrimov-Crawford Show in LA

Jared Anderson

Turki Alalshikh’s love of heavyweights helped fill a void on his first U.S. show.

Jared Anderson and Martin Bakole will meet in a terrific heavyweight matchup on the Aug. 3 Israil Madrimov-Terence Crawford show in Los Angeles, California. Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the bout on Tuesday along with the finalized lineup.

The development comes in the aftermath of the show losing arguably its most attractive undercard slot. As previously reported by The Ring, Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 knockouts) was not medically cleared in time to move forward with his fight versus Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs).

There were always tentative plans in place to secure the services of Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) to wind up on the card. Alashikh liked the unbeaten American heavyweight to face former WBC titlist Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs). That idea was shot to sunshine when Wilder was knocked out in the fifth round by Zhilei Zhang atop a June 1 show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The search to find a new opponent for Anderson wasn’t extensive at all. In fact, Alalshikh’s team didn’t have to look any further than its first show.

Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) has long sought a top challenge. The Scotland-based Congolese heavyweight has won nine in a row, including a May 2022 decision over then-unbeaten Tony Yoka.

In his most recent start, Bakole knocked out Carlos Takam in the fourth round last October 28. The bout took place on the first Riyadh Season event, headlined by Tyson Fury’s narrow win over Francis Ngannou.

Anderson sprinted out to a fourteen-fight knockout streak in as many pro fights. The 24-year-old heavyweight has gone ten rounds in two of his past three starts. In his lone fight of 2024, Anderson outpointed a disinterested Ryad Merhy over ten rounds on April 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The rest of the card remains intact.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 knockouts), No. 3 at 154, will attempt the first defense of his WBA title versus Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs). who moves up in weight. Also confirmed on Tuesday is a special performance by legendary hip-hop artist Eminem. Fittingly, both Crawford and Eminem were last seen walking to the ring ahead of Crawford’s ninth-round knockout of Errol Spence last July 29 in Las Vegas.

Crawford (40-0-1, 31 KOs) will attempt to become a four-division titlist. The reigning Ring and unified welterweight champion has not fought since his one-sided blowout of Spence (28-1, 21 KOs) in their undisputed championship. The one-year layoff is not of any concern to the sport’s pound-for-pound king.

The remaining undercard bouts:

Isaac ‘Pitbull Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) vs. Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs)—12 rounds, for Cruz’s WBA 140-pound title

Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) vs. Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs)—heavyweight (rounds TBD)

Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs)—10 rounds, junior welterweight

David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs)—12 rounds, vacant ‘interim’ WBA light heavyweight title

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE