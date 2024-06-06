Late replacement Vladimir Hernandez starches Guido Schramm in six rounds

Vladimir Hernandez (R) and Guido Schramm (L) staring down prior to their fight. Photo from Hernandez's Facebook page

Vladimir Hernandez accepted a fight on two weeks’ notice and then scored one of the best one punch knockouts of the year.

The Mexican southpaw turned the lights out on Guido Schramm, scoring a sixth round upset knockout on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Fla.

The fight was stopped at the 2:59 mark, after Schramm (16-3-2, 9 knockouts) was face-planted by a counter left from Hernandez (15-6, 7 KOs). Schramm attempted in vain to beat the count but the fight was waved off by referee Emil Lombardi.

The loss continues the skid for the Los Angeles based Argentinian Schramm, 28, who has now gone 0-2-1 in his last three fights since defeating the previously unbeaten Jahyae Brown last April in a ShoBox showcase.

Hernandez, 35, of Stockton, Calif. had landed the straight left hand with consistency prior to the knockout, and found the punch to end the bout as Schramm over-reached trying to land his own shot.



Schramm was originally supposed to face former welterweight contender Radzhab Butaev before Butaev withdrew from the fight due to a back injury.

Hernandez has now scored two high profile upsets over younger boxers on the rise, including his eight-round majority decision win over Lorenzo Simpson last August. Those wins were buffered by a unanimous decision to 2020 U.S. Olympian Troy Isley last November and a sixth round stoppage loss to Jesus Ramos Jr. in February of 2022.

The ten-round junior middleweight bout headlined this week’s edition of ProBox TV.

Earlier in the night, super middleweight prospect Abel Gonzalez (7-0, 5 KOs) scored a statement making first round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Alarenz Reynolds (6-1, 3 KOs). Gonzalez, 26, of Safety Harbor, Fla. flattened Reynolds with a right hand, bringing the fight to a halt at the 2:00 mark.

Gonzalez, a 2021 National Golden Gloves champion, has now beaten three opponents who were undefeated prior to their meeting.