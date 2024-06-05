Bruce Carrington to face late-sub Brayan De Gracia on Sat. after Vivas withdraws
Featherweight contender Bruce Carrington will now face Panamanian power puncher Brayan De Gracia in the 10-round co-feature this Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
De Gracia replaces Jose Enrique Vivas, who was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a delay in obtaining his visa. Carrington-De Gracia will be the co-feature to the junior middleweight main event between Puerto Rican standout Xander Zayas and Brazilian former world champion Patrick Teixeira.
Zayas-Teixeira and Carrington-De Gracia will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the U.K. and Ireland.
Brooklyn’s Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs), is coming off a highlight-reel knockout win over Bernard Torres back in February at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) is a 12-year pro who has only been stopped once. He is coming off a closely contested decision loss last July to former world title challenger Edward Vazquez in Texas.
A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.