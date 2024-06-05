Bruce Carrington to face late-sub Brayan De Gracia on Sat. after Vivas withdraws

Bruce Carrington is victorious as he defeats Yeuri Andujar during their junior lightweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 19, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Featherweight contender Bruce Carrington will now face Panamanian power puncher Brayan De Gracia in the 10-round co-feature this Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

De Gracia replaces Jose Enrique Vivas, who was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a delay in obtaining his visa. Carrington-De Gracia will be the co-feature to the junior middleweight main event between Puerto Rican standout Xander Zayas and Brazilian former world champion Patrick Teixeira.

Zayas-Teixeira and Carrington-De Gracia will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the U.K. and Ireland.

Brooklyn’s Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs), is coming off a highlight-reel knockout win over Bernard Torres back in February at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) is a 12-year pro who has only been stopped once. He is coming off a closely contested decision loss last July to former world title challenger Edward Vazquez in Texas.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.