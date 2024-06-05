Atif Oberlton returns to action against Harry Keenan Cruz on Saturday

Atif Oberlton (left) - Photo by Darryl Cobb, Jr.

Atif Oberlton has emerged as a top prospect at 175 pounds.

The unbeaten Oberlton will face Harry Keenan Cruz Saturday night in an eight-round bout at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, Boxlab Promotions announced Tuesday. In the co-feature, also scheduled for eight rounds, unbeaten heavyweight Herich Ruiz will square off against Brandon Carmack.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“We are incredibly excited to bring this high-caliber event to the Caribe Royale Hotel,” said Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale. “Atif Oberlton is a rising star, as is Herich Ruiz. In addition, Carlos De Leon Castro, Puerto Rico’s next big star, will be making his anticipated pro debut.

“Our collaboration with Warriors Boxing and Undisputed Promotions ensures that this event will be top notch, and we can’t wait to see these athletes showcase their skills in the ring. We are confident that fans will witness another exceptional night of boxing.”

Oberlton (10-0, 8 knockouts), who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, knocked out once-beaten Juan Lopez Barajas late in the opening round in his last bout four weeks ago. In his previous fight on January 12, Oberlton knocked out Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis in the second round.

The southpaw Oberlton appeared on a ShoBox telecast on January 20 of last year, defeating Artem Brusev by unanimous decision in a clash of unbeaten light heavyweight prospects.

After accumulating an amateur record of 39-10 fighting in the United States and abroad, Oberlton signed a promotional deal with Marshall Kauffman.

Keenan Cruz (8-4, 4 KOs), who grew up in Puerto Rico, has not fought since December 2, losing by unanimous decision to once-beaten Alexander Castro.

The loss to Castro snapped a string of back-to-back knockout victories Keenan Cruz accumulated since a decision loss to unbeaten Troy Isley in January 2022.

Ruiz (4-0, 3 KOs), who is originally from Isla de la Juventud, Cuba and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, defeated Dionardo Minor by unanimous decision in his last bout on July 28.

Carmack (7-4-3, 4 KOs) fought to a technical decision draw in his last bout against John Cantrell on May 18. The Kansas City, Missouri native has lost four of his last six fights.

De Leon Castro will make his pro debut against Arrel Love (3-1 1 NC, 3 KOs) in a four-round junior lightweight bout.

Unbeaten middleweight Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (19-0-1, 15 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will face Edward Ulloa Diaz (14-5, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-round bout.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Corey Marksman (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of nearby Deltona will square off against Spain’s Kevin Castillo (5-0-1) in a six-round bout.

