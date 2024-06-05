Art Barrera Jr. returns on July 13 vs. Javier Mayoral, inks long-term deal with Top Rank

Welterweight prospect Art Barrera Jr., a product of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, has inked a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank.

The 18-year-old Barrera, a native of Lynwood, California, returns in a six-rounder against Javier Mayoral (6-5-1, 1 KO) on Saturday, July 13, on the ESPN+-streamed Janibek Alimkhanuly-Andrei Mikhailovich undercard at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Barrera said, “I’m excited to officially join the Top Rank stable. All my hard work is paying off. As a professional, I’ve showcased my skills on three Top Rank shows and dominated each time. They’ve seen what I’m capable of, and I’m grateful for their trust. I’m ready to take my career to the next level.”

“Art Barrera Jr is one of the best young prospects I have had in recent memory,” said Robert Garcia, Barrera’s trainer and manager. “Great speed, timing, and power. At the young age of 18, he has already had the chance to spar and learn from some of the best fighters in the world, including Vergil Ortiz Jr., Brandun Lee, Lindolfo Delgado, Jose Ramirez, Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela, and many more. Art has a very bright future, and with the help of Top Rank, I believe we have a future star in the sport of boxing.”

Barrera (5-0, 4 KOs) debuted as a pro in August 2023 with a second-round stoppage against Raymundo Rios Cardiel and continued his momentum less than two months later with a first-round knockout over Darek Costilla. Barrera initiated his 2024 campaign in February by blasting out Michael Portales in the opening round on the Teofimo Lopez-Jamaine Ortiz undercard. He returned in March and dispatched Keven Soto in only two rounds. In May, he went the distance for the first time, beating Levy Garcia Benitez from pillar to post before earning a unanimous points verdict.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.