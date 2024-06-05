Guido Schramm, Vladimir Hernandez make weight for ProBox main event

Junior middleweight Guido Schramm has a new opponent Wednesday night in what could turn out to be an action fight.

Schramm will face gatekeeper Vladimir Hernandez at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a three-bout card that will stream live on the ProBox TV YouTube page and application (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Schramm weighed in at 155.8 pounds. Hernandez came in at the contract weight limit of 156 pounds.

Schramm was originally scheduled to face former welterweight contender Radzhab Butaev, but Butaev had to pull out of the fight due to a previous back injury that flared up again during a recent sparring session. Chris Glover of ProBox TV was able to find Hernandez last week, thanks to collaborating with other promoters in the sport.

“Vladimir stepped in to replace Butaev,” Glover told The Ring over the weekend. “A massive thank you to Sampson (Lewkowicz) and Brendan Gibbons (who promotes Hernandez) for putting together what can only be a war that could rival any fight for action.”

The 28-year-old Schramm (16-2-2, 9 knockouts), who is originally from Moron, Argentina and now resides in Los Angeles, last fought on November 15, losing by majority decision to fringe contender Johan Gonzalez. The fight also took place in Plant City.

His two previous fights took place on ShoBox telecasts, both against unbeaten prospects. On August 4, Schramm fought to a majority decision draw against Paul Kroll. On April 7 of last year, Schramm defeated Jahyae Brown by majority decision.

Schramm is promoted by Lewkowicz.

Hernandez (14-6, 6 KOs) has fought world titleholders, contenders, and top prospects in recent fights with mixed results. In his last bout on November 16, Hernandez lost a close unanimous decision to unbeaten prospect Troy Isley.

In his previous fight on August 25, Hernandez won a hard-fought majority decision over amateur standout and middleweight prospect Lorenzo Simpson, who entered the bout unbeaten.

The 35-year-old Hernandez, who is originally from Ciudad Lerdo, Mexico and now resides in Stockton, California, has lost to Jesus Ramos, Israel Madrimov (the current WBA junior middleweight titleholder), and Souleymane Cissokho, but has wins over Alfredo Angulo, Julian Williams, and Aaron Coley.

The co-feature was scheduled to be a 10-round bantamweight bout between fringe contender Eros Correa and Walter Santibanes. The fight was canceled after Santibanes originally weighed in at 123.2 pounds. Santibanes weighed in a second time at 121 pounds, three pounds above the contracted weight.

The new co-feature is an eight-round bout between super middleweights Abel Gonzales (6-0, 4 KOs) of Safety Harbor, Florida and Alarnez Reynolds (6-0, 3 KOs) of Auburn, Washington.

“Abel Gonzalez and Alarnez Reynolds put their 0’s on the line and that’s how boxing should be,” said Glover. “Two young kids risking their undefeated records. It shows they’re proper fighters.”

Darrelle Valsaint will square off against Pachino Hill (8-5-2, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

The 22-year-old Valsaint (10-0, 8 KOs), who resides in nearby Orlando, represented Haiti at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

