Local favorite Bryce Mills faces gatekeeper Jose Marruffo Friday at Turning Stone Casino

Bryce Mills is making all the right moves, in and out of the ring.

Mills is not only associating himself with the right people, but believes he can become a legit contender in a competitive junior welterweight division.

The once-beaten Mills will face gatekeeper Jose Marruffo Friday before a partisan crowd at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The six-round bout will be part of the non-televised preliminary action on the Golden Boy Promotions card.

The 22-year-old Mills (15-1, 5 knockouts) has generated a significant following in the upper New York State area. Mills resides in the town of Liverpool, about a 35-minute drive from Verona.

Including Friday’s fight, Mills will have fought four of his last six fights at the Turning Stone Casino Resort. In his last bout on March 2, Mills defeated Gerffred Ngayot by unanimous decision. Reportedly, over 1,000 fans, amongst them family and friends, bought tickets to watch Mills fight. Mills appreciates the support from the area, which began when he was a child, and feels compelled to be a role model for children and adults alike.

“I’m blessed to be from Central New York,” Mills told The Ring in a phone interview last week. “People have followed and supported me since I was a 12-year-old in the amateurs. The area has been so supportive of me since that age. I guess what was hundreds is now thousands of people in the area supporting me. It’s amazing the support I get from the Syracuse area as well. I went from being a nobody to a well-known prospect, with more and more people coming out to support me.

“Honestly, it’s inspiring to see that many people in the crowd. I know that in the crowd there are kids who may look to boxing or adults who want to come watch the fights and you’re able to motivate and inspire them. Being in a position to be a role model and looking up to me as a fighter is an honor and I’m happy to play that role.”

Mills, who made his pro debut in October 2020, has won his last nine fights in a row since a split-decision loss to Ryan Pino in October 2021. His recent success has caught the attention of longtime promoter Russell Peltz, who serves as an advisor to Mills.

Peltz, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004, became a fixture in Philadelphia during the 1970’s and 1980’s, and has promoted the likes of Bennie Briscoe to Jason Sosa, and currently manages heavyweight Joey Dawejko. Mills is grateful someone with the prestige of Peltz would want to be involved in his career.

“We met Russell when I fought Daiyaan Butt (in February 2022),” said Mills, who is also advised by Amer Abdallah. “I was brought in as the B-side. Russell was in attendance, and after the fight, introduced himself to my team and my Dad.

“It’s phenomenal to have someone like him in my corner. It’s the best thing I could’ve asked for. He’s been around for so long and he is experienced in the sport. He’s worked with some of the best fighters in the world and he saw something in me and wanted to do business with me. It’s a blessing in itself because he is a huge contributor to my career, thus far.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity, where others in my position aren’t so lucky. What I love about Russell is that he’s as honest as it gets. He doesn’t get overly-excited. There’s promoters and people in boxing you can’t trust. Russell is honest and he’s a man of his word.”

Mills has accumulated a successful career, thus far, as a promotional free agent. He has fought on several cards, including Top Rank, and other smaller cards by regional promoters on the East Coast.

Signing with a major promoter would pay dividends for Mills, but he just wants to continue fighting. Mills is keeping his options open and will weigh every opportunity that comes his way.

“I would like to further my career by signing with Top Rank, Golden Boy, or PBC,” said Mills, who is co-trained by Jim Andrello and Armando Munoz. “More than anything else, I want to perform to my best. I have to take advantage of opportunities, whether I get signed or I fight someone who is signed to a promoter. I want to continue receiving opportunities and going out there to do my best. I just hope promoters, like Golden Boy, like what they see on (Friday).

“Staying active is important to me. Some of the best fighters out there only fight once or twice a year. Maybe they’re happy getting a million dollar purse that they don’t need to fight often. I’m trying to be as active as possible, and trying to get noticed. I want to build myself to get those opportunities. Fighting four times a year is ideal. Five or six times a year may put too much stress on your body. Four would be the sweet spot. It’s the perfect number of fights. Your body stays in check and you get to heal as well.”

Mills did fight four times in 2023.

Having the background of and beginning his career as a kickboxer, Mills was exposed to top prizefighters in the sport, including neighbor and former kickboxing champion Kevin VanNostrand. After transitioning to boxing, Mills was inspired by watching and studying film on the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and Roy Jones, Jr.

Mills will face a fighter in Marruffo (14-13-2, 2 KOs), who has lost four of his last six bouts. Mills would like to make a statement at the expense of the Phoenix fighter, but will go out and put on the best performance.

“I’m going to go out there and do what I do best. I don’t want to necessarily compare myself with others who my opponent has fought. I’m going to be the best version of myself and win, by decision or knockout.

“I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself and let the fight come to me. I’m going to get the job done (Friday night).”

