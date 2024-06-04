Claressa Shields Set To Challenge WBC Heavyweight Titlist Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse, July 27 In Detroit

Photo Credit: Nick Potts/AP

Claressa Shields will take on her biggest challenge yet, at least in the literal sense.

The unbeaten pound-for-pound queen move up in weight in a bid to collect belts in two more divisions. Shields will next challenge WBC heavyweight titlist Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse, with the vacant WBO light heavyweight title also at stake. DAZN will air the bout live on July 27 from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The event marks a return to the same location where Shields (14-0, 2 knockouts) fought last June 5. She defeated Maricela Cornejo via decision to defend her RING and undisputed middleweight championship.

It has been a struggle to find willing takers in the interim, a development that prompted her return to MMA. The next drastic measure is to further challenge herself up the scale.

“The Queen of Boxing is back,” Shields, a Flint, Michigan native, exclaimed of her return. “I’m so excited to return to the ring, especially after my MMA victory in February. I’m excited to bring another entertaining fight to Little Caesars Arena. Last time 12,000 fans filled the arena, and this time we’re going to lift the roof off the building!

“This is a significant and unique fight where I am moving up two weight classes against a very tough champion in my quest to become World Champion in my fourth weight division. It’s an exciting time for women’s sports, and I thank DAZN for providing a global platform for women’s boxing. I plan to do what I do best: bring that GWOAT energy and continue putting women’s boxing on the map.”

Shields is the only American boxer in history to win back-to-back Gold medals during international Olympic competition. Her pro career has been just as stellar, having won titles in three weight divisions. The run includes undisputed reigns at 154 and 160 pounds.

Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) claimed the WBC heavyweight title on her second try. The 28-year-old from Saint André Avellin, Quebec, Canada beat Abril Argentina Vidal via split decision on March 7 in Montreal. The win extended her current four-fight win streak, all upon her 2023 return after a six-year absence.

The lone defeat on her record came in an August 2017 knockout defeat to Alejandra Jimenez with the same belt at stake. She traveled to Mexico that night and will fight outside of Canada for the third time in her career.

This trip will mark Lepage-Joanisse’s U.S. debut, versus the sport’s absolute best.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether it’s Claressa or someone else. My life is all about challenges,” said Lepage-Joanisse. “I’ve always faced them head-on, and I intend to keep it that way.”

Lepage-Joanisse weighed 173 ¼ pounds in her heavyweight title win. Her ability to get that light factored into also having a light heavyweight belt at stake.

The show is a continuation of the extraordinary efforts put forth by Dmitriy Salita, whose Salita Promotions has revitalized the Detroit boxing scene. His company has a regular prospect-based series on DAZN, though this show called for a major production upgrade.

“From the beginning of her career, Claressa has been on a quest to make her story a part of history,” said Salita. “This fight is one of Claressa’s hardest challenges, moving up two weight divisions to challenge the current Heavyweight World Champion.

“It’s ‘Claressa vs. Vanessa’ for the unified world title in Detroit, one of boxing’s historic homes. There is no better venue for this epic showdown than the beautiful, world-class Little Caesars Arena.”

Added Mark Taffet, Shields’ manager: “With every fight, Claressa Shields continues to raise the bar for women’s boxing. Claressa embraces the challenge of moving up two weight classes in her quest to win a world title in her fourth weight division. It is a real privilege to be by her side on her game-changing journey.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

