Jhon Orobio aims for 2-0 in less than two weeks vs. Jose de Leon Jasso in Montreal

Jhon Orobio - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Rising lightweight prospect Jhon Orobio will fight for the second time in 12 days when he faces Jose de Leon Jasso in a scheduled 8-round contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal, on Thursday.

The now 20-year-old from Cali, Colombia initially moved to Montreal while still a teenager in March 2023. The burgeoning star has since fought nine times, making him one of the busiest fighters in the world.

“At the beginning, I was very motivated because it’s a big opportunity for me to accomplish my dreams and my goals,” Orobio (9-0, 9 knockouts) told The Ring through Maria-Jose Castellon of Eye of The Tiger. “And now that we’re here and working and fighting, I’m even more happy with the team I’m surrounded with solidifies I made the right choice and I’m in the right place to accomplish the things I want to accomplish.”

Colombia and Canada are vastly different in many ways including climate and culture, but the young fighter has settled into his new life very well.

“It’s about the dream that makes me dig down and be able to accomplish my dreams – every sacrifice has its reward,” he said showing maturity. “The hard part is missing my daughter and family. I speak to them on calls and WhatsApp.”

Orobio, who has a fluid boxing style and impressive power, returned home last October to fight in a pre-arranged tournament but has otherwise remained in Montreal, where he trains under the auspicious of well-regarded trainer Marc Ramsay.

Ramsay previously scouted and brought Colombian’s Adonis Rivas and Eleider Alvarez to Montreal and helped nurture and mold both into world champions.

The affable trainer did his due diligence with Orobio and liked what he heard and saw and feels the potential is there for Orobio to join his countrymen one day.

“I saw him first at an amateur fight and he won bronze at the World Junior Championship, I saw him at the Continental Championship knocking out his first opponent and doing a very good performance with the actual world amateur champion, Alexey De La Cruz, and he was only 18,” said Ramsay. “I had some talks with people in Colombia and at one point he told me had interest in turning pro.

“He moved to Montreal and does everything he had to do in the gym, very disciplined, his adaptation to Quebec society is very good, he enjoys Canada right now.”

Ramsay has seen Orobio develop physically now he has strength and conditioning training at his world class facility.

“He moved up three weight categories, he came here at 126, to 130 to 135 and now we’re probably going to 140,” explained Ramsay. “He never did strength and conditioning before and now I can see his body reaction. He’s getting stronger and more powerful.”

Orobio is also very highly regarded in the corridors of power of his promoter Camille Estephan.

“We believe in him very much,” said the promoter. “He’s a true champion, you see it with his habits, his discipline. Sometimes when you immigrate to a new country there’s difficulties. He’s been very, very good because he listens. Because of his character and his talent we believe this kid could become a really big name in boxing.

“We’re going to keep him busy, keep developing him, he’s developing very well. His compete level is extremely high and I love that. He has grit and I’m very high on him.”

