Hackett-Dobson, Nicolson-Vargas WBC Title Fight Added To July 13 Ennis-Crowley Show

A major title fight and ‘Major’ Matchroom debut will grace the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis-Cody Crowley undercard.

The full supporting cast was revealed for the July 13 DAZN show at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Recently crowned WBC featherweight titlist Skye Nicolson makes her first defense versus Dominican Republic’s Dyana Vargas. Also featured, rising prospect Jalil ‘Major’ Hackett, who faces Peter Dobson in his first fight under the Matchroom Boxing banner.

“I’m so happy to kick off my deal with Matchroom with such a big fight,” said Hackett. “Eddie [Hearn] and Matchroom have a plan for my development that I’m really excited by and that starts on July 13 against Dobson. He took Conor Benn the distance in a good fight, but I’m going to prove that I am ready for this step-up and much more.

“It’s also great to be on Boots’ card in Philadelphia. I’ve done great work with Boots already and I know that tickets for this show have been flying, so I can’t wait to showcase my skills in front of a big crowd, live on DAZN, and then watch Boots put on a show.”

Washington D.C.’s Hackett (8-0, 7 knockouts) signed with Matchroom in late May. The deal came with the promise of an immediately forthcoming announcement on his next fight. Hackett demanded a tough assignment for his first outing of 2024.

Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) is best known for extending Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) the full ten-round distance this past Feb. 3 in Las Vegas. The previously unbeaten 34-year-old from The Bronx suffered his first career defeat.

The setback did not at all dull his confidence.

“He’s a little boy and I’m going to beat his ass like his father used to,” said Dobson. “He’s trying to use me as a stepping-stone and he’s making a terrible mistake. There are levels to this and he’s nowhere near mine – he’s going to find that out in brutal fashion come July 13.”

Australia’s Nicolson (10-0, 1 KO) enjoys a quick turnaround following her first major title win. The Ring’s No. 1-rated featherweight dominated former IBF titlist Sarah Mahfoud to win the WBC 126-pound title. Their April 6 clash saw Nicolson win by scores 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 to upgrade her previous interim title reign.

The 2020 Olympic quarterfinalist hoped to challenge RING and unified champion Amanda Serrano for the division’s top honors. She will instead settle for ring activity to further prove her worth.

“I’m excited to defend my WBC World title on this great card in Philadelphia,” said Nicolson. “Although it’s just my 11th fight, I truly believe I am the best Featherweight in the world. I want to find a way to capture the other belts, my dream is to become undisputed and I’m willing to take whatever challenges necessary to achieve that. I look forward to making a statement on July 13, live on DAZN.”

Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) enters her first career title fight. The bout will also mark the U.S. debut for the 32-year-old who has fought exclusively in D.R. as a pro.

ADDITIONAL UNDERCARD BOUTS

New Jersey-bred Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) faces Mexico’s Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-round light heavyweight battle.

Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) and former title challenger Christopher Diaz (28-4, 18 KOs) meet in an all-Boricua, ten-round featherweight contest.

Local gate attraction Christian Carto (22-1, 15 KOs) faces an opponent to be determined in an eight-round junior featherweight bout.

Philly-based Ismail Muhammad (4-0, 3 KOs)—who fights for Boots Promotions— appears in a six-round welterweight fight.

Dennis Thompson makes his pro debut in a scheduled four-round bantamweight affair.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE