Daniel Dubois Stops Filip Hrgovic On Cuts, Earns Interim IBF Title In Upset

Daniel Dubois is right back in the thick of the heavyweight picture.

The heavy-handed Brit claimed the interim IBF title with an upset eighth-round technical knockout of Filip Hrgovic. Cuts over both eyes of the previously unbeaten Croatian prompted the ringside physician to recommend the stoppage.

The official time was 0:45 of round eight Saturday evening at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hrgovic entered the fight as a significant favorite to win the fight and inside the distance. The 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist enjoyed a strong opening round and virtually could not miss with his jab.

Dubois (20-2, 19 knockouts) quickly adjusted and stormed out to a strong showing in the second round. The former WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight titlist landed several left hooks and right hands, though Hrgovic was not without his moments. His undoing, however, was a cut over his right eye which was ruled to have been caused by a cut.

Neither fighter let off the gas in rounds three and four. Hrgovic enjoyed a strong fifth round, as he landed several right hands. Dubois was heavily criticized in the past for his chin and fighting heart. Both of his career defeats ended in knockout, including his failed title bid versus Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) last Aug. 26.

Dubois forever changed that perception on Saturday. He was tagged on several occasions but never showed signs of giving up on himself.

Conversely, it was Hrgovic’s body language into question.

His chin was certainly put to the test as he was rocked on several occasions in the seventh. Dubois found success with his left hook over the top, along with overhand rights. Hrgovic struggled to adjust and also developed a cut over his left eye. He was badly rocked near the end of the seventh but was saved by the bell.

Dubois kept his foot on the gas in the eighth but Hrgovic was done on a technicality. Time was called as referee John Latham requested the presence of the ringside physician. A thorough examination ended with the call to stop the fight.

The night ended in complete disaster for Hrgovic, who risked his IBF mandatory challenger status. He was overdue for a shot at the full title but was granted permission to challenge for the interim belt.

That is now in the possession of Dubois, who has resurrected his career with back-to-back knockout wins in Riyadh. He bounced back from the Usyk loss with a one-sided, tenth-round stoppage of Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) last Dec. 23 at this venue.

Less than ten months after his career was left for dead, Dubois could be in line for a massive homecoming. Talks have already swirled of a colossal all-UK heavyweight showdown versus former two-time unified tiltist Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs), who was seated ringside. Joshua, The Ring’s No. 2-rated heavyweight, is due to headline a September show at Wembley Stadium, with Dubois emerging as a likely target.

Dubois’ win was part of a DAZN pay-per-view aired Queensberry-Matchroom 5-vs-5 tournament.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

