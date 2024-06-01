Nick Ball Edges Ray Ford Via Split Decision, Wins WBA Title In Fight of the Year Contender

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Nick Ball poses for a photo with Frank Warren, English Promoter following victory against Issac Dogboe in the WBC Silver Championship and Final Elimination for the WBC World Featherweight Championship fight at AO Arena on November 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Nick Ball was not denied a featherweight title this time around.

The squat Brit outlasted Raymond Ford to win the WBA featherweight title via split decision. All three scorecards were 115-113, two for Ball and one for Ford in a terrific fight Saturday evening at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ball’s victory gave Queensberry Promotions a 2-0 lead over Matchroom Boxing in Saturday’s 5-vs-5 tournament.

Ball (20-0-1, 11 knockouts), No. 4 at 126, was denied the WBC featherweight title in this very arena just three months ago. Rey Vargas managed to retain his title in a twelve-round draw on March 8, with a case that Ball deserved the decision and the belt.

It was a lesson learned by Ball, who jumped out to a strong start in his second consecutive title fight. Ford admitted after the fight that he let the early round slip away from him and did not listen enough to his corner. Ball shook off an early body attack by Ford and powered his way inside to negate a five-inch height advantage.

Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs), No. 7 at 126, picked up the pace in the middle rounds after he fell well behind. The defending titlist also suffered a cut around his left eye. The wounds were evened up when a left hand drew blood from Ball’s nose in the seventh round.

Action and momentum shifted as the bout headed into the later rounds. Ford returned to his long jab and left hand in the tenth and eleventh round. Ball was never without his moments but threatened to squander his early lead down the stretch.

Both fighters let their hands go in the twelfth and final round. Ball briefly stunned Ford, who fell into the ropes. Ford immediately turned the tide and hurt Ball with an uppercut. The two continued to stand toe-to-toe for the duration of the bout. Ford rocked Ball midway through the round but was unable to finish the job. Ball stormed back with winging shots as the two traded shots until the bell.

Two of the three judges awarded the aggression of Ball, who wins his first major title as a pro. The feat watched his stock soar over his past few fights. Ball has been on a roll dating back to his twelve-round win over former 122-pound titlist Isaac Dogboe last November 18 in Manchester, England.

Ford understandably felt he deserved the nod but did not complain or make excuses over the decision.

The Camden, New Jersey-bred southpaw admitted afterward that it was time to move up in weight. He stuck around for this opportunity but making weight was a struggle even in his dramatic title-winning effort.

Ford claimed the WBA featherweight title in a 12th-round knockout over Otabek Kholmatov on March 2 in Verona, New York. That win and his narrow defeat on Saturday are both 2024 Fight of the Year contenders, though the latter left him with his first career defeat.

The distance win was worth one point for Queensberry Promotions. Each team gets one point per decision victory and two points for a knockout. Team captains receive double points should they win.

