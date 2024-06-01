Mike Tyson-Jake Paul match postponed after Tyson suffers ulcer flare-up

Mike Tyson’s first professional boxing match in 19 years will have to wait.

Tyson’s bout against Jake Paul, scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., was postponed Friday after Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday. The nature of that medical incident was revealed to be an “ulcer flare-up,” which promoters say will require the 57-year-old Tyson to limit himself to “minimal to light training” for the next few weeks before being allowed to train without restrictions.

The fight, which was to be the first live boxing event featured on Netflix, will likely remain at AT&T Stadium, Most Valuable Promotions announced in a statement to the press, with a new date for the fight to be announced on Friday, June 7.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) in a statement.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Though Tyson stated on the app formerly known as Twitter that he was “feeling 100%” after the in-flight incident, his representatives stated that he experienced nausea and dizziness 30 minutes prior to landing.

The fight was already scheduled to take place under modified rules, with the fight being limited to eight, two-minute rounds instead of the standard three-minute rounds, and the boxers using 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard ten-ounce gloves.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” said Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs), who is 30 years Tyson’s junior at 27.

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my ‘W’ with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The event was also expected to feature the undisputed super lightweight title showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in what would be a rematch of their landmark 2022 bout, which was won by Taylor. Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) said on X that “These things happen in boxing & as sad as it is I’m with my team…I’m not doing anything without them.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, promoters stated. Those unable to attend the new date can get a refund at their original point of purchase or by emailing SeatGeek at [email protected] with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson”.