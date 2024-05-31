Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5-v-5, Bivol-Zinad Weigh-In Results From Riyadh

Photo Credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Deontay Wilder will undoubtedly seek for his potent right hand to erase a 68-pound weight disadvantage.

The stage is set for Matchroom Boxing vs. Queensberry 5-v-5 tournament. The five-bout set airs live Saturday on DAZN Pay-Per-View from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) was 214.6 pounds in hopes to rebound from his recent outing. The former WBC heavyweight titlist was 213 pounds in a lopsided defeat to Parker last Dec. 23, also at Kingdom Arena.

Zhang was 282.7 pounds, down nearly nine from his last outing. The Ring’s No. 5-rated heavyweight was a career heaviest 291.6 pounds in a disappointing loss to Joseph Parker on March 8 in this very venue.

Wilder not only represents Matchroom in a fun plot twist, but was named team captain for Saturday’s event. Zhang fights for Queensberry for the fourth straight time.

Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois will compete for the interim IBF heavyweight title.

The status was approved by the sanctioning body on Friday morning, as a concession to Hrgovic’s overdue mandatory challenger status.

Croatia’s Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs)—representing Matchroom—was 247.4 pounds, his heaviest fight weight since Sept. 2020.

London’s Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) was a career-heaviest 245.8 pounds. The Queensberry-signed former secondary WBA heavyweight titlist 239 pounds in a 10th round knockout of Jarrell Miller last Dec. 23 in this venue.

Hrgovic has been mandatory since an Aug. 2022 win over Zhang in their IBF final eliminator in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Raymond Ford defends his WBA featherweight title versus England’s Nick Ball.

Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs), No. 7 at 126, was 125.4 pounds as he attempts his first defense. Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs), No. 4 at 126, was 125.8 pounds in his second title bid. The Queensberry-promoted Brit was considered unlucky to settle for a draw in his March 8 challenge of WBC featherweight titlist and Ring No. 3 Rey Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs) at this very venue.

Ford won the title in dramatic fashion. The 25-year-old southpaw from Camden, New Jersey stopped Otabek in the closing seconds of their March 2 instant classic in Verona, New York. The win saw Ford become Matchroom’s first home-grown U.S. fighter to claim a major title.

Queensberry team captain Hamzah Sheeraz and Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams are set for their scheduled 12-round WBC middleweight title eliminator.

Ilford’s Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) effortlessly spread 159.6 pounds across his 6’3” frame. Houston’s Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) was 159.4 pounds, as he sported a Cherokee headdress during the weigh-in.

Matchroom’s Craig Richards and Queensberry’s Willy Hutchinson were both within the light heavyweight limit for their scheduled 12-round contest.

Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) was 174.2 pounds for his first career fight outside of England. Scotland’s Hutchinson 17-1 (13 KOs) was 174 pounds in his second fight beyond the U.K. and first outside of Europe.

The two have exchanged barbs all week and literally went head-to-head during Friday’s weigh-in.

Outside of the 5-vs.-5 tournament, Dmitrii Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title versus unbeaten Malik Zinad.

Bivol—co-promoted by Matchroom—weighed right at the 175-pound divisional limit. Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) was 174.2 pounds.

The night was originally set aside for Bivol to face Artur Beterbiev for the RING/undisputed light heavyweight championship. Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs), No. 1 at 175, was forced to withdraw due to a torn meniscus.

Zinad answered the call immediately. The 30-year-old Libyan-based out of Malta enters his first career title fight.

Bivol has held the WBA light heavyweight belt since Nov. 2017, his reign the second-longest among male active titleholders. He will enter his 12th career full title fight.

