Fight Night Program – Week of May 31-June 5
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, May 31 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.
Kevin Brown vs. Idalberto Umara – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
If you’re a fan of following young talents since their earliest days if only to build up your bragging rights of having seen them when they were nobodies, this one’s for you. Don’t let the name fool you. Brown is a 100% Cuban fighter straight out of the island’s stellar amateur program, and he will be one to watch in the future. Start now!
Also on this card:
Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Luis Pascual – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Hendri Cedeno vs. Matt Conway – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Angel Barrientes vs. Ernesto Franzolini – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Antraveous Ingram vs. Louis Solis – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Angel Ilarraza vs. Orlenis Licea – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, May 31 – Red Owl Arena, Houston
Andreas Katzourakis vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Robert Terry vs. Esteban Villalobos – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Giovanni Marquez vs. Jason Limon – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Gustavo Rivera Rios vs. Alexander Espinoza – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, May 31 – Melrose Ballroom, Queens, New York
Maciej Sulecki vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery – middleweight – 10 rounds
Kamil Laszczyk vs. Yohan Vasquez – lightweight – 8 rounds
Avtandil Khurtsidze vs. Victor Exner – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Piotr Lacz vs. Joe Jones – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, June 1 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang – heavyweight – 12 rounds
One of the many great matchups that the surprisingly strong heavyweight division has to offer. Wilder remains a one-punch demolition machine, and even though he hasn’t posted significant results in a while he is still an instant early favorite in every one of his fights. Zhang does pack a wallop, but his successes so far have been in the 5-10 range of the Top 10 of the division, and this should be the ultimate test for him to show he can carry his power against the elite. An intriguing clash, no doubt.
Also on this card:
Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball – featherweight – 12 rounds
Austin Williams vs. Hamzah Sheeraz – middleweight – 12 rounds
Craig Richards vs. Willy Hutchinson – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN PPV
Saturday, June 1 – Niagara Falls Convention Ctr., Niagara Falls, Canada
Lucas Bahdi vs. Jose Luis Rodriguez – lightweight – 10 rounds
Amanda Galle vs. Edith de Jesus Flores – women’s bantamweight – 8 rounds
Steven Wilcox vs. Jose Castro – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Stephane Fondjo vs. Silverio Ortiz – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Peter Nowaczek vs. Dariusz Skop – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Wednesday, June 5 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.
Radzhab Butaev vs. Guido Schramm – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Eros Correa vs. Walter Santibanes – bantamweight – 10 rounds
Abel Gonzalez vs. Alarenz Reynolds – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Darrelle Valsaint vs. Pachino Hill – middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBoxTV
Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:
How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.