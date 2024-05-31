Fight Night Program – Week of May 31-June 5

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, May 31 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Kevin Brown vs. Idalberto Umara – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

If you’re a fan of following young talents since their earliest days if only to build up your bragging rights of having seen them when they were nobodies, this one’s for you. Don’t let the name fool you. Brown is a 100% Cuban fighter straight out of the island’s stellar amateur program, and he will be one to watch in the future. Start now!

Also on this card:

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Luis Pascual – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Hendri Cedeno vs. Matt Conway – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Angel Barrientes vs. Ernesto Franzolini – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Antraveous Ingram vs. Louis Solis – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Angel Ilarraza vs. Orlenis Licea – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, May 31 – Red Owl Arena, Houston

Andreas Katzourakis vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Robert Terry vs. Esteban Villalobos – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Giovanni Marquez vs. Jason Limon – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Gustavo Rivera Rios vs. Alexander Espinoza – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, May 31 – Melrose Ballroom, Queens, New York

Maciej Sulecki vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery – middleweight – 10 rounds

Kamil Laszczyk vs. Yohan Vasquez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Avtandil Khurtsidze vs. Victor Exner – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Piotr Lacz vs. Joe Jones – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, June 1 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang – heavyweight – 12 rounds

One of the many great matchups that the surprisingly strong heavyweight division has to offer. Wilder remains a one-punch demolition machine, and even though he hasn’t posted significant results in a while he is still an instant early favorite in every one of his fights. Zhang does pack a wallop, but his successes so far have been in the 5-10 range of the Top 10 of the division, and this should be the ultimate test for him to show he can carry his power against the elite. An intriguing clash, no doubt.

Also on this card:

Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball – featherweight – 12 rounds

Austin Williams vs. Hamzah Sheeraz – middleweight – 12 rounds

Craig Richards vs. Willy Hutchinson – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN PPV

Saturday, June 1 – Niagara Falls Convention Ctr., Niagara Falls, Canada

Lucas Bahdi vs. Jose Luis Rodriguez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Amanda Galle vs. Edith de Jesus Flores – women’s bantamweight – 8 rounds

Steven Wilcox vs. Jose Castro – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Stephane Fondjo vs. Silverio Ortiz – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Peter Nowaczek vs. Dariusz Skop – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, June 5 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Radzhab Butaev vs. Guido Schramm – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Eros Correa vs. Walter Santibanes – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Abel Gonzalez vs. Alarenz Reynolds – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Darrelle Valsaint vs. Pachino Hill – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing