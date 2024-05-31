Andreas Katzourakis takes step-up fight against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

Photo from Overtime Boxing

A new promoter, new trainer and new hometown have paid dividends for Andreas Katzourakis, thus far.

The unbeaten Katzourakis hopes it could translate into winning a tournament and becoming a legit contender at 154 pounds.

Katzourakis will face Kudratillo Abdukakhorov tonight at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas, where he now resides. The 10-round bout will headline a OTX Boxing card that will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The Katzourakis-Abdukakhorov fight will follow another junior middleweight clash between unbeaten Robert Terry and Estevan Villalobos. Both fights are part of The OTX Tournament, an eight-man tournament that has already had two opening round fights that were decided last month.

The 26-year-old (12-0, 10 knockouts) stopped journeyman Corey Caad after the third round of his last fight on January 20. In his previous fight on August 25, his first under the OTX Boxing banner, Katzourakis broke down Raphael Igbokwe, stopping him in the eighth and final round. Katzourakis believes his skill-set has improved since working with trainer Ronnie Shields, couple with the countless hours sparring some of the best fighters in the sport.

“People get the impression that I’m a one-dimensional, pressure type of fighter,” Katzourakis told The Ring Tuesday. “In my last couple of fights, I’ve demonstrated taking my time to break down my opponents. I have a great coach in Ronnie Shields, and I’m also able to maintain a strong physical conditioning. It’s an ongoing process where I’ve improved 110 percent.

“I’ve been sparring against the likes of (unbeaten junior middleweight prospect) Yoenis Tellez, (fringe junior middleweight contender) Vito Mielnicki, Jr., (fringe middleweight contender) Marquis Taylor, and (super middleweight prospect) Lorenzo Simpson. It was an amazing camp in preparation for this fight because each fighter brought something to the table. I saw different styles from a high level.”

Katzourakis will be taking a significant step up in opposition in Abdukakhorov (20-2, 12 KOs), who was the No. 1 contender to face then-IBF world welterweight titleholder Errol Spence, Jr. The Uzbekistan-born Abdukakhorov suffered back-to-back losses to welterweight contender Cody Crowley (2021) and Ve Shawn Owens (March of last year) before winning his last two fights.

After fighting most of his pro career as a middleweight, Katzourakis and his team decided to drop down to compete at 154 pounds, where he feels just as strong and where, stylistically, his skill-set matches up with some of the best junior middleweights in boxing.

“I’m really excited to fight him,” said Katzourakis, who resided in the Los Angeles before moving to Houston three years ago. “He’s an experienced and game fighter. I know he was the mandatory challenger to face Errol Spence. He’s a good fighter who tries to counter punch a lot, but he leaves himself open to get hit. I don’t see the fight going the distance. His name will be nice on my resume.

“I went down in weight to fight at 154 pounds. I want to make a name for myself. I’m fighting a former mandatory challenger who is moving up in weight. It’s important for me to take these opportunities.”

This opportunity was made possible by OTX Boxing, which has begin promoting cards on DAZN. Most of their fight cards thus far have taken place at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Katzourakis is grateful to OTX Boxing for the opportunity, where he envisions becoming a legit contender fighting on this platform.

“OTX Boxing has had a vision with me from the beginning,” said Katzourakis. “They were a company that was interested in signing me. The first shows I attended and fought on were amazing. What I like a lot about OTX Boxing is that they give an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talent. They make the best fights possible. I wasn’t signed to a major promoter, but they are allowing me to become a contender by fighting in this tough tournament I’m in.”

Katzourakis is proud of his Greek heritage and hopes for the opportunity to fight in his homeland. Katzourakis was born in Greece before migrating to the United States.

Where as soccer and basketball have stood out as popular sports in Greece, Katzourakis hopes to provide a jolt to boxing in the country. He hopes to give boxing fans in the country a sense of pride and be a role model for those starting out in the sport.

“My career is very important to me. I would like to become a world champion and put Greece on the boxing map. I want to show that I come from the same place, the same amateur system and they could also succeed. It’s very hard, but if they could dream of something big, they can accomplish anything.

“I want young fighters to see they could also become world champions. That’s the side of Greece I want people to see.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing