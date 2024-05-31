Junto Nakatani to headline tripleheader vs Vincent Astrolabio in Tokyo on July 20

Junto Nakatani training - Photo by Naoki Fukuda

The Japanese Golden Era will continue in full effect on July 20.

Three-weight world champion and reigning WBC bantamweight titlist Junto Nakatani will headline the tripleheader by facing his mandatory challenger Vincent Astrolabio at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Also on the show will be a pair of world title fights featuring four-weight world champion Kosei Tanaka putting his WBO junior bantamweight title on the line against Jonathan Rodriguez, while former world title challengers Riku Kano and Anthony Olascuaga will contest the vacant WBO flyweight title. In a special attraction popular bantamweight Tenshin Nasukawa will look to continue his development against another fighter called Jonathan Rodriguez in a scheduled 10-round bout.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+

Nakatani (27-0, 20 knockouts), rated at No. 1 at bantamweight and No. 10 pound-for-pound by The Ring, ran through his early opposition and holds wins over future junior flyweight titleholder Masamichi Yabuki (UD 4), flyweight contender Seigo Yuri Akui (TKO 6) and passed the litmus test of former 108-pound titleholder Milan Melindo (TKO 6). The COVID-19 pandemic stymied the tall 26-year-old’s progress and he had to wait 13 months to win the vacant WBO title against Giemel Magramo (TKO 8). He made two defenses, including his American debut, when he stopped former titleholder Angel Acosta (TKO 4) and on the undercard of Gennadiy Golovkin-Ryota Murata, and he was equally impressive bludgeoning Ryota Yamauchi (TKO 8).

The heavy-handed boxer-puncher moved up to 115-pounds and beat tough Mexican Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (UD 10) before capturing the vacant WBO title with a highlight reel knockout over Andrew Moloney (KO 11) and defended his title against Argi Cortes (UD 12). Last time out he scored a career best win to annex the WBC 118-pound title from Alexandro Santiago (TKO 6).

Astrolabio (19-4, 14 KOs), rated at No. 7 by The Ring at bantamweight, largely fought at home and was unbeaten through 10 fights before losing three out of five fight fights. The Filipino found some form to win four fights, against middling opponents, but his big break came against Guillermo Rigondeaux.

The 27-year-old dropped the ageing Cuban in the eighth and went on to pick up a 10-round unanimous decision. He followed that by stopping Nikolai Potapov (KO 6) before losing to Moloney (MD 12) for the vacant WBO title but bounced back to earn a shot at the WBC title by defeating Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai (MD 12) in a title eliminator.

Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs), rated at No. 3 by The Ring at junior bantamweight, won the WBO strawweight title from Julian Yedras (UD 12) in his fifth fight and made one defense. He then moved up to junior flyweight and won the vacant WBO title and made two defenses. The Japanese star outgrew that division and edged Sho Kimura (MD 12) to win the WBO flyweight title. He made three defenses of that one, notably outboxing former unified junior flyweight titleholder Ryoichi Taguchi (UD 12) and stopping current WBO 108-pound titlist Jonathan Gonzalez (TKO 7).

The now 28-year-old jumped to 115 pounds but lost his unbeaten record was brutally stopped by Kazuto Ioka (TKO 8). He regained his confidence with four wins. Last time out he bested Christian Bacasegua (UD 12) to become a four-weight titleholder by claiming the vacant WBO title.

Rodriguez (25-2-1, 17 KOs), rated at No. 9 by The Ring at junior bantamweight, has been a professional since 2015. The San Luis Potosi native won his first 16 fights before narrowly losing to Jose Martin Estrada Garcia (SD 10). He returned to winning ways against former world title challengers Felipe Orucuta (TKO 10) and Julian Yedras (KO 1). Those wins saw “Titan” earn a shot at then IBF 115-pound titlist Jerwin Ancajas, who beat the Mexican by 12-round unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old returned with three wins before drawing with four-time world title challenger Israel Gonzalez last July.

Kano (22-4-2, 11 KOs) turned professional at 16 in the Philippines with a loss and fought outside his native Japan for the first seven professional fights. He claimed a WBO 105-pound regional title by besting former strawweight titlist Merlito Sabillo (SD 12). However, he lost to his vastly more experienced countryman Katsunari Takayama (TD 6) when they met for the vacant WBO 105-pound title.

The 26-year-old has come unstuck against Jerry Tomogdan (KO 6) and Shin Ono (KO 8) in a shot at the vacant national title. However, since moving up to 108 and more recently 112 the southpaw has stayed unbeaten and primed for a second world title shot.

Olascauga (6-1, 4 KOs) turned pro in 2020 and in his second and third fight beat former world title challengers Saul Juarez (UD 6) and Gilberto Pedroza (UD 8).

As a late substitute he dropped down in weight for an ambitious crack at Ring, WBA and WBC junior flyweight titlist Kenshiro Teraji and though he gave a good account of himself was stopped in nine-rounds. The 25-year-old has since scored a come from behind stoppage over former world title challenger Giemel Magramo (TKO 7).

Nasukawa (3-0, 1 KO) made a name for himself in karate before becoming a superstar in kickboxing, where he won all 42 matches and later enjoyed further success in MMA. Such was his star-power, Floyd Mayweather came to Japan for an exhibition in December 2018 and beat the Japanese fighter.

Finally, the 25-year-old southpaw, who wanted a new challenged, switched to boxing making his debut in April 2023 and has won all three outings against progressively better opposition. Nasukawa will be featured as a New Faces feature in the upcoming digital edition of The Ring.

Rodriguez (17-2-1, 7 KOs) has been a professional since 2018. The Puerto Rican, who lives in Bethlahem, PA., notched eight wins before losing his unbeaten record to Manuel Flores (TKO 5).

He has won nine of his next 10 contests beating the likes of experienced journeyman Ira Terry (UD 6) and Marvin Solano (UD 6). However, it was a stunning first round win over former WBA 115-pound titleholder Kal Yafai that really got him some attention. Last time out, the 25-year-old was stopped by Antonio Vargas (RTD 7) in a firefight that saw both men get off the canvas.

