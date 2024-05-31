Ryan Garcia, Team Point To Contaminated Supplements As Cause For Positive Tests

Photo Credit: Carmen Mandano, Getty Images

Ryan Garcia believes he found the cause for his positive drug tests.

The question remains, however, whether it will fly with the presiding commission.

Two supplements taken by Garcia during his previous training were tested and showed trace amounts of Ostarine [Enobosarm]. Lab reports obtained by The Ring revealed that the supplements in question were Body Health Perfect Amino and NutraBIO Super Carb.

The tests were conducted at Sports Medicine Research & Testing (SMRTL), a WADA-accredited lab. Results were reported on Thursday to Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), whose services were contracted surrounding Garcia’s April 20 win over Devin Haney in Brooklyn, New York.

Ostarine was discovered in separate testing samples of Garcia, collected by VADA-contracted testers on April 19 after the weigh-in and April 20 post-fight. Both “B” samples produced the same result, though expected by Garcia who has repeatedly suggested contamination.

He now has the lab results to contribute to that claim.

“The test results from samples of two supplements declared by Ryan Garcia on VADA Doping Control Forms, signed on April 19th and 20th, have returned positive for Ostarine contamination,” stated Darin Chavez, head of Garcia’s legal team, in an official press statement. “This confirms what we have consistently maintained: Ryan was a victim of supplement contamination and has never intentionally used any banned or performance-enhancing substances.

“Any claims to the contrary, questioning Ryan’s integrity as a clean fighter, are unequivocally false and defamatory.”

SMRTL also returned the positive tests in question.

Both lab reports indicated that the supplement containers were received open but taped shut for shipping purposes.

It is sensible to test the very products that were reportedly used during training camp. The provided reports, suggest, though, that no other samples from that lot number were provided for testing.

The lot numbers were listed for both products, but only the containers used by Garcia were provided for testing.

Still, it’s more physical proof than has been provided by Garcia and his team. There were previous claims of a hair follicle submitted for testing and which allegedly came back negative.

However, the only provided evidence of such a test was an official statement from Garcia’s legal team.

“Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance,” Garcia’s team said in a statement provided to the media. “Soon after being notified of his positive test, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair-sample analysis. The results of Ryan’s hair sample came back negative. This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time — the only way he would have had any advantage whatsoever in the ring.

“Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results. He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney. All of these factors, combined with his ultra-low levels from samples taken on April 19th and 20th (in the billionth of a gram range), point to Ryan being a victim of supplement contamination and never receiving any performance enhancing benefit from the microscopic amounts in his system. We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source.”

There was no paper trail to accompany the statement, whereas lab reports were included with Thursday’s development.

“Throughout his career, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to numerous tests, all of which have returned negative results, underscoring his commitment to fair and clean competition,” insisted Chavez. “Additionally, multiple negative tests leading up to his fight against Haney further affirm his clean record.

“The ultra-low levels of Ostarine detected in his samples, in the billionth of a gram range, along with his clean hair sample proves contamination rather than intentional ingestion. The recent test results reiterate this.”

Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) and his legal team have challenged—without physical proof—claims of “ultra-low” levels detected in Garcia’s system.

The bout was fought under the supervision of the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). The commission is investigating the matter and required to make a ruling, given the testing outcome.

Commission rules—as well as VADA—point to strict liability for all athletes. Simply put, proof of contamination alone will not necessarily allow Garcia to avoid disciplinary action from the NYSAC.

Expectations are for the April 20 fight outcome to be changed to a No-Contest. Haney’s team has taken the extreme measure for Garcia to be issued a loss via disqualification.

Such a ruling would restore Haney’s previously unblemished record. However, it would be a first under NYSAC rules given the test results external to its own protocols.

Garcia floored Haney three times en route to a majority decision victory.

Haney was permitted to retain his WBC 140-pound title, despite the defeat. Garcia was not eligible to win the belt after he miserably missed weight. The outspoken boxer checked in at a career-heaviest 143.2 pounds during the April 19 official weigh-in.

Garcia was required to pay a fine and rework the fight contract to move forward with the main event.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

