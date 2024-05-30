Kevin Brown steps up against fellow Cuban prospect Idalberto Umara on Friday

Kevin Brown - Photo by Alex Sanchez/Team Brown

Kevin Brown is not your typical junior welterweight.

After four pro fights, resulting in four victories, Brown is inching his way into the upper echelon of a talented 140-pound division.

Brown will face Idalberto Umara on Friday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a nine-bout card that will be promoted by BoxLab Promotions, in association with Undisputed Promotions (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The 30-year-old Brown, who is originally from Camaguey, Cuba and now living and training in Las Vegas, Nevada, broke down former fringe contender Marcos Jimenez in his last fight on December 8, winning by knockout after round five.

Umara, also born and raised in Cuba, could present a tough test for Brown in a fight for a WBA regional title belt and a possible top-15 world ranking. Brown is ready to face Umara (12-2, 8 KOs) and counts on his preparation to come out victorious.

“I’m grateful for the training and the preparation that went in for this fight,” Brown told The Ring over the phone last week. “This is a challenge for me facing a quality boxer like Umara. He’s Cuban so I know he’s going to be prepared for this fight. This is important for me to get this win.”

Brown accumulated a successful amateur career before defecting from Cuba in 2022. He would make his professional debut later that year on August 21, scoring a second-round knockout win over Jose Alberto Gazo, who entered the Brown fight with a 31-12-1 record.

Las Vegas is a hub to get great sparring as it is the home for world titleholders, contenders, and prospects. Coupled with working with trainer Ismael Salas, Brown believes he has not yet reached his ceiling, and will continue to improve as a fighter.

“There are many fighters from different countries who train or live in Las Vegas,” said Brown, who has fought all his fights, including Friday against Umara at the Caribe Royale. “I’ve sparred other fighters from different gyms. It’s an important foundation for a fighter, as you face different styles and tactics, which allows you to improve your skill-set.

“Salas is a teacher, and a very good one. It’s a privilege working with him because he has trained world champions. Few have the vision or knowledge like he does. Working with him has been the best decision I’ve ever made.”

A dominant win over Umara could put Brown in a position to face some of the better fighters in the junior welterweight division later this year. That may be a reach, to some, for a fighter with only five pro fights and who is still a relative unknown except to hardcore boxing fans.

Brown trusts his representatives to put him in the best possible fights, but is ready to take the next step and challenge the fighters in the upper echelon of the division.

“I’ve advanced in these four fights,” said Brown, who now has his wife here in the United States as well. “I’ve proven my ability as a fighter and I’ve grown a lot. I know that better opposition awaits me and that is fine.

“My team will continue to work. They know what the best path for me is, especially on the road to a world title fight. I’m happy with my progress thus far.

“I’m thankful to be in this position and live out the American dream as a fighter.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing