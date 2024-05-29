Argentina’s Gustavo Lemos inks promotional agreement with Top Rank

Gustavo Lemos stands in the center of the ring after stopping Javier Clavero - Photo by Nelson Quispe/Boxeo de Primera

Argentinian power puncher Gustavo Lemos has signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank. Lemos, a world-ranked contender at lightweight and junior welterweight, will be co-promoted by Top Rank in association with O.R. Promotions.

His ring return date will be announced shortly.

“Gustavo Lemos is a talented, fan-friendly fighter, and we look forward to giving him the platform and fights he deserves,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He is a handful for any fighter at 135 or 140 pounds.”

Lemos said, “When my promoters from O.R. Promotions told me that they had begun talks with Top Rank, I was thankful. The wait and the hard work have paid off, and I will make the most of this opportunity. I am finally entering the big leagues, fulfilling a lifelong dream, and getting closer and closer to the possibility of becoming a world champion. Being part of the best promotional company in the world motivates me to give my best every day in training. Thank you, Top Rank, for your trust. I can’t wait for the future.”

“We have been working for a long time to achieve this great alliance with Top Rank, and we are thrilled that it’s finally happened. Gustavo deserves this opportunity, and boxing deserves a champion like him. Indeed, we dare say it needs him,” said Sebastian Rivero of O.R. Promotions. “And we are happy that one of the most important promoters in the world shares our belief in Gustavo. We are sure that the best opportunities will come from Top Rank.”

Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs), from Buenos Aires, is an eight-year pro who fought exclusively in his homeland while building a 29-0 record. In March 2022, he demolished former world champion Lee Selby in five rounds at Luna Park in an IBF lightweight world title eliminator. He became the first fighter to knock out Selby, a 32-fight veteran who retired shortly after the bout. Lemos returned in December 2023 with a first-round stoppage over Javier Jose Clavero. In April, he faced unbeaten American Richardson Hitchins in an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator, coming up on the short end of a debated decision.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.