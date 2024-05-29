Eros Correa signs deal with ProBox TV, will fight Walter Santibanes on June 5

Eros Correa was looking recapture his past amateur success against the dangerous Saul Sanchez and he did it with a split-decision victory (Photo courtesy of Team Correa)

Eros Correa could be a win or two away from competing amongst the elite fighters at 118 pounds. He will be able to so on a new platform.

Correa has signed a network deal with ProBox TV, it was announced Monday. Correa will make his debut under the ProBox TV banner on June 5, as he squares off against Walter Santibanes. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between junior middleweight Guido Schramm and late-sub Vladimir Hernandez.

Both fights will stream live on the ProBox TV application and YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“We’re super excited to have Eros back in the ring with ProBox TV,” said co-manager Andrew Bocanegra, President of Boxing VIP. “This partnership is exactly what we wanted for Eros’ career, and we believe it’s going to bring him amazing opportunities. This is a tough fight with Santibanes, but at this level all fights are going to be a challenge. Fans will see a very skilled and explosive fighter in Eros.”

Correa’s other co-manager, Jessie Sanchez, agrees.

“Eros has been working hard to get into this position and this agreement with ProBox TV is exactly what we’ve been wanting for him,” said Sanchez. “We are confident that Eros will shine on this platform and continue to climb the ranks in the bantamweight division. A world title fight is looming with a few more victories.”

The 31-year-old Correa (14-1, 9 knockouts), who resides in San Jose, California, last fought on November 4, knocking out unbeaten Robin Ellis in the second round. The win over Ellis took place a year after Correa defeated Fernando Saavedra by unanimous decision.

Correa’s best win as a pro, thus far, came in June 2022, defeating former world title challenger Saul Sanchez by split decision. Correa has won his last four bouts since losing by majority decision to Katsuma Akitsugi.

Having fought a handful of fights under the Thompson Boxing and PBC banners, Correa looks forward to making a name for himself with ProBox TV in his corner.

“Signing with ProBox TV is a major move at this stage in my career,” said Correa, who has been training for the Santibanes fight in Las Vegas. “They have a very impressive platform where everyone from around the world can watch my fights. My ultimate goal is to become a world champion, and I know ProBox (TV) will help me get there. I’m excited, and I’m ready to fight.”

Santibanes (12-3 1 No Contest, 2 KOs), who resides in Phoenix, Arizona, lost to unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez by unanimous decision in his last bout on December 14. In his previous fight on June 8, Santibanes pulled off the upset victory, defeating Manuel Flores by decision over 10 one-sided rounds.

Both fights took place in Indio, California.

The 33-year-old Santibanes had a notable win in December 2022, defeating once-beaten fringe contender Michael Chaise Nelson by majority decision.

