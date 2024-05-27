Thammanoon Niyomtrong Granted Voluntary Defense; Dusmatov Mandatory Delayed Until After Olympics

Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Hasanboy Dusmatov will once again travel separate paths.

The Ring has confirmed that the twice-ordered mandatory WBA strawweight title fight is once again back on hold. A purse bid hearing scheduled for Monday was canceled upon request from both sides.

Thailand’s Niyomtrong, The Ring’s No. 4-rated strawweight, was granted approval to enter a voluntary defense. Dusmatov will instead bid for a second Gold medal as he represents Uzbekistan in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Both teams asked permission for the purse bid to be canceled,” WBA Championship Committee vice chairman Julio Thyme informed The Ring. “Hasanboy requested to be allowed to participate in the Olympics. Niyomtrong requested a voluntary.”

Dusmatov (7-0, 5 knockouts), No. 9 at 105, won a Gold medal in 2016 Rio.

Niyomtrong (24-0, 9 KOs), better known as Knockout CP Freshmart, is approaching eight years as full WBA 105-pound titleholder. The upgrade came via twelve-round unanimous decision over Nicaragua’s Byron Rojas in their June 2016 title consolidation bout. He is the longest-reigning current male titleholder, though he is coming up on two years since his last fight.

The 33-year-old from Surin, Thailand has made eleven successful defenses of the WBA ‘Super’ title. The last was a July 2022 points win over countryman and former WBC titlist Wanheng ‘TBE’ Menayothin in Chonburi, Thailand.

Niyomtrong was then mandated to face WBA ‘Regular’ titlist Erick Rosa. The matter resulted in two separately called purse bids and a canceled March 2023 meeting due to visa issues. Rosa ultimately moved up in weight earlier this year.

Niyomtrong was then ordered to next face Dusmatov on February 7. The two sides agreed to briefly pause the fight.

Dusmatov moved up two divisions in an April 14 ten-round decision win over Spain’s Samuel Carmona in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event was sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (IBA) but not an actual presiding commission. Because of this, a certain hotdog suit-wearing BoxRec editor refused to recognize the official result.

Niyomtrong was granted the opportunity to enter a voluntary defense at the time but has remained inactive. His team will now make a more determined effort to get him back in the ring this summer.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

