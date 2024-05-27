Eric Tudor vs. Quinton Randall set for Collazo-Zapata undercard on June 7

Eric Tudor (right) outworked Reggie Harris Jr (left) all night - Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Boxing

The undercard of the June 7 fight between WBO world strawweight titleholder Oscar Collazo and challenger Gerardo Zapata has been finalized.

Junior middleweights Eric Tudor and Quinton Randall will square off in a 10-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday. In junior welterweight action, Mykquan Williams will face Willmank Brito in an eight-round bout.

All three fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Tudor (10-1, 6 knockouts), who resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last fought on February 15, defeating Luis Caraballo Ramos by decision over eight one-sided rounds. The victory over Ramos took place over four months after Tudor suffered his first loss at the hands of Jose Luis Sanchez.

The 22-year-old recently notched victories over Edgar Valenzuela and Damoni Cato-Cain, both of whom were unbeaten when they faced Tudor.

Tudor recently signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy.

Randall (14-2-1, 3 KOs), who resides in Katy, Texas, defeated journeyman Bryan Springs by decision over six one-sided rounds in his last bout on May 4. In his previous fight on February 23, Randall lost by decision to unbeaten welterweight Gor Yeritsyan.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights on November 16, Randall lost by unanimous decision to Brian Norman.

Williams (20-0-2, 9 KOs), who resides in nearby East Hartford, Connecticut, stopped Luis Feliciano in round five of his last bout on January 17 in a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights.

In another clash of unbeaten 140-pound fighters, which took place in January 2021, the 26-year-old Williams defeated Yeis Solano by unanimous decision. Another notable fight under Williams’ belt was a draw against Tre’sean Wiggins in October 2019.

Brito (12-5-2, 10 KOs), who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela and now resides in Rosarito, Mexico, was stopped by once-beaten John Bauza in the opening round of his last bout on March 30. The 36-year-old has lost his last four bouts.

Also on the DAZN stream, super middleweight prospect David Stevens (13-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania will square off against Argentina’s Sergio Lopez (14-5, 10 KOs) in an eight round bout. Yair Lozano (7-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico City will face Puerto Rico’s Michael Portalatin (7-2, 5 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout.

In preliminary action, Bryce Mills (15-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Jose Marruffo (14-13-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in a six round junior welterweight bout. Mills resides about 35 miles away in Liverpool, New York.

