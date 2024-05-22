Batyrzhan Jukembayev eyes contention at junior welterweight, but has Ivan Redkach in his way

Batyrzhan Jukembayev - Photo courtesy of ProBoxTV

Batyrzhan Jukembayev has not let a loss to one of the best fighters at 140 pounds define his career.

Rather, he has moved on, and is on the cusp of elite contender status in one of the best divisions in the sport.

Jukembayev will face former fringe lightweight and junior welterweight Ivan Redkach tonight at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will stream live on the ProBox TV YouTube page or on the application.

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Jukembayev weighed in at 139.8 pounds. Redkach came in at 141.6 pounds.

ProBox TV’s Chris Glover has been impressed with Jukembayev’s run of recent victories, and is confident a win over Redkach will open the door for more opportunities against some of the best fighters in the division.

“It’s a great fight to see where Jukembayev is at,” Glover told The Ring Tuesday afternoon. “We think (Jukembayev) is top class, and we all know Redkach is a top level operator, so I’m excited for this fight. It really is a measuring stick for where Jukembayev is in the 140-pound mix.”

Jukembayev (22-1, 16 knockouts), who is originally from Shu, Kazakhstan and now resides in Montreal, Canada, defeated Mohamed Mimoune by unanimous decision in his last bout on December 13. In his previous fight on September 20, Jukembayev overcame a knockdown to defeat once-beaten Hugo Roldan by split decision.

The 33-year-old also has victories over former world lightweight titleholder Miguel Vazquez and fringe contender Patricio Lopez Moreno.

Jukembayev has won his last four bouts since suffering the only defeat of his career at the hands of current IBF world junior welterweight titleholder Subriel Matias in May 2021.

Redkach (24-6-1, 15 KOs) has not fought since July 11, stopping journeyman Elvin Perez after the third round. The win over Perez took place over two years after a knockout loss to former two-time world titleholder Regis Prograis.

The 38-year-old Redkach, who is originally from Shostka, Ukraine and now lives and trains in the Los Angeles area, holds victories over former world titleholder Devon Alexander and Tony Luis. Redkach has fought and lost to Dejan Zlaticanin, Tevin Farmer, Argenis Mendez, John Molina, Jr. and Danny Garcia.

In the co-feature, Adam Lopez and Jonhatan Cardoso will square off in an eight-round junior lightweight bout. Both fighters weighed in at 131.4 pounds.

“Lopez and Cardoso is a crossroads fight, but there’s no real loser either,” said Glover. “It’s a good fight for both guys that promises action throughout. I’m really excited for this one.”

The 28-year-old Lopez (17-5 1 No contest, 6 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, last fought on November 4, defeating Giovannie Gonzalez by decision over eight one-sided rounds.

Lopez fought several fights under the Top Rank, defeating the likes of Jean Carlos Rivera, Jason Sanchez, Luis Coria, and William Encarnacion. Lopez lost to Oscar Valdez, Isaac Dogboe, and Abraham Nova.

The 25-year-old Cardoso (16-1, 15 KOs), who resides in Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil, will be taking a major step up in opposition against Valdez. In his last bout on June 14, Cardoso stopped previously-unbeaten Oscar Alvarez in the third round.

The hard-hitting Cardoso has won his last two bouts since losing by knockout to Juan Huertas in June 2022.

In the opening bout of the ProBox TV card, Charles Harris, Jr. of Rialto, California will face Kyle Erwin (7-1, 3 KOs) of Oceanside, California in a six round bout.

Harris (8-1, 7 KOs) is trained by Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, who also trains Ring Magazine welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

