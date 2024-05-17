Emanuel Navarrete, Denys Berinchyk Make Weight For WBO Lightweight Title Fight

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Emanuel Navarrete is set to campaign in a new division.

The current WBO 130-pound titlist was right at the 135-pound limit in a bid for the vacant WBO lightweight title. Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk was just under at 134.8 pounds for their scheduled 12-round main event.

ESPN will televise their title fight this Saturday, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 knockouts), No. 1 at 130 by The Ring, has won titles at 122, 126 and 130 pounds. The 29-year-old from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico is 12-0-1 in major title fights spanning those three divisions.

He enters Saturday’s contest with the WBO 130-pound title still in tow. Navarrete retained the belt when he and Robson Conceicao, No. 7 at 130, fought to a draw last Nov. 14.

With a win on Saturday, Navarrete will have 10 days to decide whether to keep the 130- or 135-pound title.

Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) is here to take that problem off his hands.

The Ring’s No. 8-rated lightweight enters his first career title fight. It comes one week after countryman Vasiliy Lomachenko, No. 1 at 135, regained the IBF belt.

Oleksandr Usyk, Berinchyk’s stablemate and countryman, faces Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship earlier in the day.

The expectation among them is for Ukraine to go 3-0 when all is said and done.

Local favorite Giovani Santillan and Atlanta’s Brian Norman Jr. both made weight for their interim WBO welterweight title fight.

San Diego’s own Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs), No. 4 at 147, was 146.4 pounds. Norman (25-0, 19 KOs) was also under the limit at 146 ½ pounds.

The winner of the ESPN co-feature will receive the interim WBO belt and can expect an upgrade later this year.

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) holds the WBO title, as well as the RING championship and WBC and WBA belts. The Ring’s No. 2 pound-for-pound entrant will next challenge WBA 154-pound titlist Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. There is also the expectation of a super fight with RING/undisputed 168-pound champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez down the road.

ESPN+ Undercard Weights (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

8 rounds, heavyweight

Richard Torrez Jr (9-0, 9 KOs), Tulare, California, 229.9 pounds

Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs), Lakeland, Florida, 229.4 pounds

4 rounds, lightweight

Jonny Mansour (pro debut), San Diego, 134 pounds

Anel Dudo (3-5, 1 KO), Aurora, Colorado, 130.8 pounds

6 rounds, junior welterweight

Emiliano Vargas (9-0, 7 KOs), Las Vegas via Oxnard, California, 139.6 pounds

Angel Varela (10-2, 7 KOs), Agua Prieta, Mexico, 140 pounds

8 rounds, lightweight

Alan Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs), Ulysses, Kansas, 137.8 pounds

Wilfredo Flores (10-2-1, 5 KOs), Dunkirk, New York, 136.0 pounds

8 rounds, featherweight

Jonathan Lopez (14-0, 10 KOs), Orlando, Florida, 127.1 pounds

Edgar Ortega (14-2-2, 7 KOs), Mexicali, 127.6 pounds

4 rounds, welterweight

Art Barrera Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs), Paramount, California, 146 pounds

Levy Josue Garcia (3-1-1, 2 KOs), Tiaquepaque, Mexico, 143.9 pounds

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

