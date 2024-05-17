William Zepeda returns to the ring to face Giovanni Cabrera on July 6

William Zepeda will return to action after a knockout victory of former world titlist Maxi Hughes last March to face Giovanni Cabrera.

The 12-round lightweight main event will take place on Saturday, July 6, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

“I have but one goal and that is to become a world champion, and every fight gets me closer to that goal,” said Zepeda. “Cabrera’s only defeat is at the hands of a current world champion, and when two Mexican boxers enter the ring, fireworks can be expected. I hope we can give the fans a great show at the Toyota Arena. We have worked very hard and we are going to have a victory for my town and all of Mexico. Nothing will stop me from achieving my dreams of becoming the best in the world!”

Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico had his breakout upset performance was against former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in October 2022, where he broke three CompuBox records at lightweight for total punches thrown, jabs attempted in a round, and total attempted jabs. He was last seen stopping former world champion Maxi Hughes, whose corner threw the towel at the conclusion of the fourth round in an IBF/WBA title eliminator fight.

“I want to make great fights; Zepeda vs. Cabrera is a great Mexican fight,” said Giovanni Cabrera. “No one’s ever heard of a Camarón beating a Cabrón. July 6 he is going down!”

Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs), a native of Chicago, Illinois, was discovered by Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach and has been under the tutelage of the seven-time trainer of the year for most of his career. Under Roach’s mentorship, Cabrera honed his skills and he is now ranked at No. 8 by the WBC and No. 10 by the WBA. He was last seen losing by split decision against current champion Issac Cruz last July 2023.

“Just a few months after delivering an absolute drubbing of contender Maxi Hughes, Zepeda is looking to make yet another statement and position himself for world championship gold before the end of the year,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “Don’t blink, this fight is going to be an absolute barnburner.”

