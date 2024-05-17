Oleksandr Usyk Career Heaviest 233.5 Pounds; Tyson Fury (262) Lightest Weight Since 2019

The first undisputed heavyweight championship of the 21st century is finally upon us.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury met face-to-face for the final time before they battle for the highest honor in boxing’s most storied division. One day after Fury refused to make eye contact during their press conference face-off, the two were immediately separated after going nose-to-nose following Friday’s weigh-in ceremony.

Their scheduled 12-round championship tops an eight-fight Pay-Per-View telecast. DAZN, ESPN+ and PPV.com will carry the a la carte event, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both heavyweights arrived in supreme condition.

Chants of “You big dosser” filled the crowd Ukraine’s Usyk (21-0, 14 knockouts) made his way to the scale. He registered at a career-heaviest 233 ½ pounds, in preparation for literally his biggest challenge. The two-division champ attempts his second RING championship defense and third as unified WBA, IBF and WBO titlist.

England’s Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), No.1 at heavyweight by The Ring, was a svelte 262 pounds.

The weight was his lightest since his Sept. 2019 win over Otto Wallin. He was aconsiderably lighter than his near-disastrous October 28 outing in this arena. The WBC titlist and former two-time RING champ survived a knockdown to outpoint former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

Fury won the WBC title with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) in their Feb. 2020 rematch. Three defenses followed, including an eleventh-round knockout over Wilder in their epic Oct. 2021 trilogy clash. Both fighters hit the deck in the widely regarded 2021 Fight of the Year.

Usyk has excelled at every stage.

The 37-year-old southpaw won a Gold medal in the 2012 Olympics and has conquered cruiserweight and heavyweight as a pro. Usyk dethroned three unbeaten cruiserweight titlists all on the road en route to fully unifying the division. He moved up in 2019 and has won five straight.

Included in that run were a pair of wins over England’s Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) to win and defend three alphabet titles. Usyk dethroned Joshua, No. 2 at heavyweight, in their Sept. 2021 title fight in North London. The vacant Ring championship was claimed by Usyk in their Aug. 2022 rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The winner of Saturday’s bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in nearly 25 years.

Lennox Lewis was the last to hold the honor. The Hall of Fame two-time RING champ defeated Evander Holyfield to unify the WBC, WBA and IBF titles in their Nov. 1999 rematch.

The WBO was not as widely regarded at the time. Saturday’s winner will be the first to claim The RING, lineal, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO championship status.

Sydney’s Jai Opetaia and Latvia’s Mairis Briedis run it back nearly two years after their fantastic July 2022 clash.

Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) weighed 198.1 pounds in the third defense of The Ring cruiserweight championship. Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) checked in at 199.1 pounds in a bid to become a four-time titlist and two-time Ring champ.

The vacant IBF title is also at stake, as was the case in their first meeting. Opetaia won via unanimous decision to dethrone Briedis, The Ring’s No. 1-rated cruiserweight.

IBF 130-pound-titlist Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) faces Belfast’s Anthony Cacace in the third title fight of the evening.

Cardiff’s Cordina, No. 3 at 130 by The Ring, was 130 pounds as he attempts his second title defense. Cacace (21-1, 7 KOs) was 129.8 pounds ahead of his first career title challenge.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

12 rounds, WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs), Ring No. 6 at heavyweight, Miami via Guantanamo, Cuba, 238 ½ pounds

Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs), Ring No. 10 at heavyweight, Bochum, Germany, 238 ½ pounds

10 rounds, cruiserweight

Sergey Kovalev (35-4, 29 KOs), Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Kopeysk, Russia, 194.2 pounds

Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs), Las Vegas via Visattra, Sweden, 194.1 pounds

12 rounds, lightweight

Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs), Ring No. 10 at 135, Portsmouth, England, 134.2 pounds

Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-1, 16 KOs), Accra, Ghana, 132.1 pounds

10 rounds, heavyweight

Moses Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs)), Chatham, England, 239.1 pounds

Ilja Mezencev (25-3, 20 KOs), Hamburg, Germany, 232.1 pounds

8 rounds, cruiserweight

David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs), Gatton, QL, Australia, 198.1 pounds

Michael Seitz (12-0, 10 KOs), Kaiserslautern, Germany, 198 ½ pounds

10 rounds, light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin (9-0, 3 KOs), Kiev, Ukraine, 174.7 pounds

Octavio Pudivitr (9-1, 4 KOs), Porto, Portugal, 173.7 pounds

10 rounds, featherweight

Isaac Lowe (24-2-3, 8 KOs), Morecambe, England, 125 ½ pounds

Hassibullah Ahmadi (16-1, 5 KOs), Dubai, 127.7 pounds

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE