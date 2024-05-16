Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Hasanboy Dusmatov Heads To May 27 Purse Bid Hearing

The Ring's No. 1-rated strawweight Thammanoon Niyomtrong (aka Knockout CP Freshmart) at his gym outside Bangkok. (Photo by Wasim Mather)

Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Hasanboy Dusmatov will learn their fate by month’s end.

The long-ago ordered WBA strawweight title fight will head to a May 27 purse bid hearing. The session will end a development nearly four months in the making.

It will also lead to the sport’s longest reigning titlist entering the ring for the first time in two years.

The minimum accepted bid is $80,000. The winning amount will be split 75/25 in favor of Thailand’s Niyomtrong as the defending titleholder.

Niyomtrong is The Ring’s No. 4-rated strawweight. He previously held the No. 1 spot for several years but was demoted due to inactivity.

Dusmatov, No. 9 at 105, will enter his first career title fight as he also makes a second Olympic run. The unbeaten Uzbek won a Gold medal in 2016 Rio.

Niyomtrong (24-0, 9 knockouts), better known as Knockout CP Freshmart, is approaching eight years as full WBA 105-pound titleholder. The upgrade came via twelve-round unanimous decision over Nicaragua’s Byron Rojas in their June 2016 title consolidation bout.

Eleven defenses have followed for the 33-year-old from Surin, Thailand. None have come, however, since a July 2022 points win over countryman and former WBC titlist Wanheng Menayothin in Chonburi, Thailand. Niyomtrong was then mandated to face WBA ‘Regular’ titlist Erick Rosa. The matter resulted in two separately called purse bids and a canceled March 2023 meeting due to visa issues.

Rosa ultimately moved up in weight earlier this year.

Niyomtrong was then ordered to next face Dusmatov on February 7. The two sides agreed to briefly pause the fight and travel separate paths.

Dusmatov moved up two divisions in an April 14 ten-round decision win over Spain’s Samuel Carmona in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event was sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (IBA) but not an actual presiding commission. Therefore, the win does not count on Dusmatov’s official pro record.

Niyomtrong was granted the opportunity to enter a voluntary defense but has remained inactive.

Dusmatov (officially 6-0, 5 KOs) turned pro in November 2019, three years after he a captured a Gold medal during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 30-year-old contender remains on a mission to do the same in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dusmatov qualified for his native country when he won the 2023 Asian Games outright.

His pro career has been slowed as a result, though he has done just enough to elevate to the top spot in the WBO 105-pound rankings.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE