Cherneka Johnson takes WBA bantam title from Nina Hughes, after some ring announcer stupidity

After putting in the effort of her life, thinking she won the fight of her life, Cherneka “Neekz” Johnson had to wait a little longer to hear the best news of her fighting life, when the Australian took the WBA bantamweight world title from 41-year-old Brit Nine Hughes by majority decision.

Johnson had to endure the colossal incompetence of amateur ring announcer Lt. Dan Hennessey when he read the original scores in favor of Hughes. An emotional Johnson (16-2, 6 knockouts) wiped away tears after hearing the scores again on the Vasiliy Lomachenko- George Kambosos Jr. from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Hughes threw her hands up after hearing Katsuhiko Nakamura (98-92) and Donovan Keilty (96-94) awarding the fight to Johnson, overriding Humberto Olivares’ 95-95 score.

In the opening round, Hughes fired off her steady jab, and she worked well out her crouched stance. Johnson had a high guard, but seemed slower than the titlist. Hughes went back to her formula in the second, firing off her piston-like jabs, while Johnson took the punishment.

Through three rounds, it was quite evident who the more active fighter was and who was winning. Hughes had landed 31 power shots to Johnson’s meager 7.

In the fourth, Hughes used an effective body attack. Johnson’s right eye began to swell. With 23 seconds left in the fourth, Hughes had her mouthpiece knocked out. As the fourth closed, Hughes somehow got away with holding Johnson’s head with her cuffed left hand while hitting her with right uppercuts.

CompuBox stats had Johnson ahead 66-61 on connects. Johnson had a moment in the fifth in the last 30 seconds. She had backed Hughes into the ropes with consecutive jabs, followed by a right hand.

Johnson, the bigger fighter, began coming forward more in the sixth. Hughes, her right eye swelling, started missing. She was still very active, though was not connecting.

By the seventh, it looked as if the 29-year-old Johnson’s confidence was growing.

Johnson’s aggressiveness started to pay dividends in the eighth. She was walking through everything Hughes was throwing and landing the heavier shots. The only question, as Johnson began to rise, was whether she gave up too many early rounds to Hughes’ activity.

After eight, Johnson had a 135-110 connect advantage. Both of Hughes’ eyes appeared to be swelling. She was taking more punishment and began clenching more with her younger opponent.

Johnson opened the 10th attacking Hughes, who was dancing away from Johnson, possibly thinking she was ahead on the scorecards. In the last minute of the round, Hughes then started to engage. Though with 14 seconds left in the fight, Johnson nailed Hughes with a hard right.

CompuBox had Johnson landing a total of 164/505 (32%) to Hughes’ 127/554 (23%).

Pedro Guevara takes out Andrew Moloney by split decision

Pedro Guevara beat Andrew Moloney for something called the vacant WBC interim junior bantamweight title by split decision, winning 115-113 twice to Moloney’s 116-113 score.

Ranked the No. 9 junior bantamweight by The Ring, Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) outlanded Moloney (26-4, 16 KOs) 177-152, and used an exhaustive body attack to break down Moloney, connecting on 86 body shots to a mere 15 for Moloney, The Ring’s No. 4.

“I really want to come back here,” Guevara said. “It’s amazing here. I’d have no problem giving him a rematch.”

Guevara kept up a steady body attack, while Moloney kept coming forward and mixed his shots, countering Guevara. Through six rounds, it appeared to be an even fight. Punch state revealed that Moloney landed 67/264 (25%) total punches, while Guevara connected on 75/297 (25%).

Guevara connected on 53 body shots to just nine for Moloney, from Kingscliff, Australia, after eight rounds.

“I felt in total control,” said Moloney, who pointed to a torn left bicep that curled up into his arm. “I did what I had to do in there tonight to get the win. I don’t want to make excused, but I went into this fight with a torn biceps, so I couldn’t throw the left hook unless I needed to. I didn’t feel like I needed to throw it because I was in total control.

“And, look, I just want to say thank you to Top Rank, thank you to my team for everything you’ve done for me. I want to thank my sponsors for backing me over the years because I’m retired. I’m out. I love you all, but sorry, f—k that!”

Then Moloney announced his retirement.

ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna caught up with Moloney afterward, and the Aussie continued with his tirade, saying “At the max, I lost two rounds. I’ve given my life to this sport, which is 20 years. It’s twice they ripped me off for a world title. I’m done with this sport, because it’s corrupt. I can’t do anything more than I already am. I’m out.”

