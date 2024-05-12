Lauren Price dethrones Jessica McCaskill to win Ring and WBA welterweight titles

(Photo by Lawrence Lustig/ BOXXER)

CARDIFF — McCaskill pays the Price.

Lauren Price lived out her dream of becoming world champion in front of a lively and passionate crowd by scoring a dominant ninth-round technical decision over reigning Ring and WBA welterweight titleholder Jessica McCaskill at the Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

Price, who entered the fight as The Ring’s No. 4-rated welterweight, was too fast of hand and foot for the veteran champion and largely befuddled her before claiming the titles when the fight went to the scorecards because the American’s left eye was severely swollen. All three judges scored the contest 90-82 for Price.

Both fighters had moments in the opening round, with the crowd getting behind the local fighter with loud chants of “Lauren” reverberating around the arena.

However, that was the beginning of the end for McCaskill; from that point, Price controlled the fight with her excellent footwork and quick hands, picking off McCaskill and never letting her get in range to land anything noteworthy.

The game champion wouldn’t go down without a fight but couldn’t match Price, 29, for skills. McCaskill’s cause wasn’t helped when her left eye began showing signs of swelling from a head clash in the fifth round.

The pattern continued in the sixth. Referee Michael Alexander reprimanded both women in the seventh for what was at times scrappy and messy tactics.

McCaskill, 39, wanted Price to stand and trade, but Price was too clever to fall into that trap and played the matador to the onrushing Chicago resident, who rose to fame by twice beating longtime champion Cecilia Braekhus. Those wins seemed a long time ago as she received a true boxing lesson on this night.

As McCaskill’s eye got worse, Alexander took her to the neutral corner to see the doctor at the beginning of Round 8. The fight was allowed to continue, but the eye looked much worse by the end of the round.

At the start of the ninth, Alexander again took McCaskill to see the doctor. This time, he was advised to stop the fight.

Due to the injury taking place from a clash of heads, the fight went to the scorecards and Price won going away.

Price, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has now added a professional world title and a Ring championship to her collection.

Afterwards, a jubilant Price (7-0, 1 knockout) spoke to Sky Sports.

“The atmosphere has got to be up there with winning that gold medal. I can’t thank everyone enough for who came out and supported me.

“I had a tough fight tonight, credit to Jessica. I respect her. She’s a credit not to just women’s boxing but boxing in general. She loves a war; she loves a dogfight. She came at me from round one. It took me a few rounds to get my distance. I found my rhythm in the end. I enjoyed myself in there and I’m only going to get better. This was only my seventh professional fight.”

Price isn’t content to now just be a world champion.

“I believe this is just the start. I want to create a legacy,” she said. “You see what Katie Taylor did for Ireland, I want to do the same for Wales. I want to in a few years be selling out the Principality Stadium.”

Meanwhile, the classy former champion paid tribute to the crowd.

“Things went wrong,” said McCaskill (12-4-1, 5 KOs). “A lot of headbutts, that’s an issue.

“I felt like you should let the champion go out on her shield, give me my four minutes. Lauren was the only person who has been able to take belts from me, and so congratulations to her. She has a bright future. I’m so proud of her; she’s setting a great example.”

The future is indeed bright for Price, who could now look to unify with the likes of WBO titlist Sandy Ryan or IBF beltholder Natasha Jonas, both of whom were in attendance.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright