Kazuto Ioka-Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez Unification Bout Lands At Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan

Kazuto Ioka (left) and Fernando 'Puma' Martinez meet with the Japanese media Monday, April 22 in Tokyo ahead of their July 7 WBA/IBF unification bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Kazuto Ioka and Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez met the press, the fans and each other.

The pair of reigning 115-pound junior bantamweight titlists are set for their WBA/IBF unification clash. The terrific matchup was formally announced at a press conference Monday afternoon in Tokyo. Ioka-Martinez will headline a July 7 ABEMA-TV telecast from Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan arena.

Ioka (31-2-1, 16 knockouts) will attempt the second defense of his WBA title. The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior bantamweight enters his 24th career full title fight spanning four weight divisions. Argentina’s Martinez (16-0, 9 KOs), No. 2 at 115, attempts his third defense of the IBF belt he has held for more than two years.

Both boxers were all business during the press conference but accommodating to the public preceding the event.

Ioka sported a black blazer and spoke of the important of this fight taking place for his adoring public.

The Osaka-born four division titlist has made Tokyo his home, where he has fought eight straight times. All have taken place at Ota-City General Gymnasium.

This bout will mark his first at the famed Kogukikan, which was used for the boxing portion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It most recently hosted the February 24 title fight tripleheader featuring Junto Nakatani and Takuma Inoue in separate bouts.

Argentina’s Martinez was decked out in a dazzling black and gold dress shirt and black pants. The unbeaten IBF titlist gleefully posed with adoring local fans who waited in line for selfies. It came in contrast to all-business approach by Ioka during the press event.

Ioka has won major titles at strawweight, junior flyweight, flyweight and junior bantamweight. He won the WBO 115-pound title in June 2019 and made six successful defenses.

The last came in a majority draw with Joshua Franco in their Dec. 2022 WBA/WBO unification bout. Ioka subsequently vacated to accept an immediate rematch with Franco in lieu of a mandatory title defense versus Junto Nakatani. The move resulted in his current title reign, as he dethroned Franco via decision last June 24.

Martinez won the IBF belt in a February 2022 points win over long-reigning Jerwin Ancajas. Their October 2022 rematch saw Martinez repeat the feat. He then turned away unbeaten Jade Bornea via eleventh-round stoppage last June 24 in Minneapolis, hours after Ioka dethroned Franco.

Ioka most recently stopped Josber Perez in their seventh round last New Year’s Eve at Ota-City General Gymnasium.

Martinez will fight on the road for the fifth straight time and in six of his last seven fights. He last fought in his native Argentina in December 2020. His last three bouts have all taken place in the U.S. and with the IBF title at stake.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE MARCH ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.