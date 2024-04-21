Sunday, April 21, 2024  |
Devin Haney Will Retain WBC Title, Expected To Next Make Mandatory Defense

Devin Haney meets with Ryan Garcia in ring after majority decision defeat on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy
Fighters Network
by Jake Donovan 

Devin Haney will retain his WBC 140-pound title after he suffered his first defeat.

The outcome of Friday’s weigh-in left Haney’s reign protected versus Ryan Garcia, who was 3.2 pounds above the 140-pound limit. A deal was reached to allow the fight to move forward, though without the WBC title at stake.

Garcia (24-1, 20 knockouts) scored three knockdowns en route to a majority decision victory Saturday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Haney, No. 1 at 140, was down in rounds seven, ten and eleven en route to his first career blemish.

The saving grace for Haney (31-1, 15 KOs)—as it relates to his title reign—was the decision to still make weight. Doing so maintained his current WBC beltholder status.



“Congratulations to Ryan GarcÌa defying all obstacles and winning a huge fight,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman posted on X after the fight. “Congratulations to Devin Haney for showing his huge heart and class.

Just as in [Diego] Corrales vs [Jose Luis] Castillo 2 , with the challenger not making weight, Haney remains WBC champion.”

Specifically, the declaration is consistent with the WBC Synthesized Rules For Championship Bouts.

Per WC-3 (b) covering weigh-ins:

“If the challenger exceeds the official weight limit in his last weigh-in attempt, the champion shall retain their title and the boxers have the option of conducting the bout as a non-title bout.”

The ruling differs from other sanctioning bodies such as the WBO, whose by-laws carry stricter terms for non-title bouts.

Haney stripped down to come in right at the 140-pound limit, as supervised by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Garcia never bothered to make the contracted weight, at least in the sense of a final fight week weight-cut. He was too far over the limit for the NYSAC to bother with an allotment period to shed the extra weight.

During the post-fight press conference, Garcia revealed he will campaign at welterweight moving forward. He weighed 143 pounds ahead of a December 2 knockout win over Oscar Duarte in Houston, Texas. Their bout was marketed as a WBA Gold 140-pound title fight; the contracted weight was adjusted before the weigh-in.

While Garcia picked up the biggest win of his career—and in a major upset—he remains without a major title.

Haney still holds the WBC title he won when he dethroned Regis Prograis last December 9 in San Francisco, California. He is expected to next defend versus mandatory challenger Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs), a 30-year-old southpaw from Spain.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.
Follow @JakeNDaBox

