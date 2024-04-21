Davis-Martin, Benavidez-Gvozdyk PBC on Prime PPV Show Set For June 15 At MGM Grand

Gervonta Davis celebrates his victory over Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The finishing touches have been applied to Premier Boxing Champion’s one-two punch in June.

Plans are finalized for a PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View doubleheader featuring Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and David Benavidez in separate bouts. The show is back to its original June 15 date, but heads to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) will defend his WBA lightweight title versus Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) in the headlining act. The chief support will see Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) move up to light heavyweight to face former WBC titlist Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs).

The show was confirmed by Davis and PBC, both via social media.

🚨 Gervonta "Tank" Davis and David ‘The Monster’ Benavidez return to the ring June 15 on PBC PPV on Prime Video. 🚨 Gervonta Davis faces off against the undefeated @TheGhost_2016 and @benavidez300 takes on Ukranian powerhouse @AlexandrGvozdyk. #DavisMartin #BenavidezGvozdyk pic.twitter.com/6Fx6MYBy7Q — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) April 21, 2024

All four boxers are ranked in The Ring’s Top 10, spanning three weight divisions.

Davis is No. 2 at 135 by The Ring and No. 9 pound-for-pound. Martin is The Ring’s No. 5-rated lightweight and enters his first major title fight.

Phoenix’s Benavidez—who trains in the greater Seattle area—is No. 1 at 168 and a two-time WBC full titleholder. He currently owns an interim version of the belt and now challenges for a secondary WBC title at light heavyweight. Ukraine’s Gvozdyk is The Ring’s No. 7-rated 175-pound contender.

Davis will attempt his first defense as a full WBA lightweight titleholder. He previously held the ‘Regular’ title since December 2019. Former Ring and undisputed champ Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) was the recognized WBA titlist from June 2022. He fully abdicated his throne last November to compete at junior welterweight.

The bout will mark the first for Davis since last April 22. The unbeaten Baltimore native knocked out a then-unbeaten Ryan Garcia in the seventh-round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout headlined a Showtime Pay-Per-View event that generated an estimated $100,000,000 from 1,200,000 units sold. The show also produced a live gate of roughly $22.8 million.

Both figures were the highest totals for any boxing event in 2023.

Event handlers originally T-Mobile Arena for this show. However, the venue’s availability was entirely dependent on how far the Las Vegas Knights advance in the NHL Playoffs.

There were also talks of the show taking place in various locations in Texas. Davis himself teased that Houston’s Toyota Center was the frontrunner to land the fight. The venue was booked for June 15, to which Davis suggested it would take place on June 22 in a since-deleted post.

However, The Ring confirmed that PBC always favored Vegas, where it will stage its seventh consecutive PPV event. It will come six weeks after the May 4 Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-Jaime Munguia PBC on Prime show at T-Mobile Arena.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

