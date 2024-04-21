Ryan Garcia trolls Devin Haney to shock majority decision win in Brooklyn

Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

NEW YORK — Call it the biggest troll job in boxing history.

Ryan Garcia, besieged by doubts over his mental and professional preparedness, showed there was nothing wrong with his left hook, scoring a majority decision victory over the previously unbeaten Devin Haney on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The scores were 114-110 and 115-109 even, with the third even at 112-112.

In the end, Garcia was indeed crazy, crazy like a fox. Garcia, who had admitted that he intentionally blew the junior welterweight limit by over three pounds to give him a strength advantage, scored the first three knockdowns that Haney has ever experienced as a professional. There was nothing wrong with his left hook, which had Haney looking like he was on the verge of being knocked out for the entirety of the second half of the fight.

Haney (31-1, 15 knockouts) retains his WBC junior welterweight title despite the loss, given that Garcia had missed the weight. Garcia’s weight discrepancy meant he would have to pay out a $1.5 million bet to Haney – $500,000 per pounds – though he’s likely to make much more in future earnings as a result of this addition to his resume’.

The result was a major upset as Haney had been a -650 favorite by the time the bell rang, according to online sports book Draft Kings, and Garcia was a +450 underdog.

No one truly knew what to expect when the bell rang, as the fight buildup was marred by bizarre antics from Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs), who had kicked off fight week by partying at a New York City night club, and drank something from a beer bottle as he stepped on the scale for the ceremonial weigh-in, which he later claimed was sparkling apple juice.

Sweet Chin Music 🎶 Here are all 3 knockdowns @RyanGarcia delivered to @Realdevinhaney to secure the win.#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/18obAwynEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

The tone was set in the first minute of the fight when Garcia of Victorville, Calif. stunned Haney with a left hook. Garcia attempted to finish off Haney there, but Haney eventually began to find his balance and settle in behind his jab. Haney made an adjustment in the second round, coming in lower to get underneath Garcia’s left hook and countering back with right hands.

Haney landed his best punch of the fight in the third round when a reckless Garcia was caught by a left hook counter which seemed to frustrate Garcia more than hurt him.

Haney, a native of San Francisco, continued to press his advantage through the early rounds as Garcia resorted to moving around while trying to find a Plan B. He would find his Plan B in the seventh round, which was his Plan A unexpectedly working as Haney found himself on the canvas for the first time from a left hook to the chin. Haney was hurt seriously, holding for the rest of the round. Garcia, attempting to finish him, was penalized for hitting on the break, nullifying the extra point and giving Haney time to recover.

Haney seemed to settle down in the eighth and ninth, targeting Garcia’s kidneys with right hands as Garcia turned his back to recover.

Garcia put Haney down again in the tenth round as a right hand masked a left hook which knocked Haney down, and a similar combination put Haney down once more in the eleventh, but Garcia never could find the final punch to end the fight. As the seconds ticked away in the twelfth, Garcia taunted Haney, delivering one final act of trolling before the bell rang.

The Garcia win broke a three-all tie from six previous meetings in the amateurs as children and teenagers, though both seemed open to continuing their rivalry with another meeting in the pros.

Garcia, 25, wins his second straight after suffering his lone defeat by seventh round knockout to Gervonta Davis last year. Haney, also 25, loses for the first time as a pro.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].