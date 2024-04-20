Devin Haney: The Professional

Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Promotions

Devin Haney refused to reach a breaking point with the litany of unprofessional antics exhibited by Ryan Garcia throughout their promotion.

It didn’t mean he was above sending his own message ahead of their scheduled twelve-round bout this weekend.

The first meeting between the two since the two-city kickoff press tour came during this Tuesday to begin fight week. A photo-op on the 86th Floor Observatory Deck of the Empire State Building quickly devolved into a heated verbal exchange. Haney listened to Garcia repeatedly call him “Bitch” before he shoved his upcoming opponent.

Cooler heads immediately intervened, though it was hardly the last bizarre installment in the build-up. Haney never bothered to predict the next move from his opponent in the two months leading to Saturday night.

The only future vision he has maintained is the ending to their actual fight.

“I’m gonna put a beating on Ryan Garcia and teach him some respect,” Haney told The Ring. “It’s time to get this f***ing clown out of boxing.”

Haney-Garcia will meet in a 12-round non-title fight this Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout tops a five-fight pay-per-view telecast through DAZN and PPV.com (8:00 p.m. ET, $69.99 + tax).

Original plans called for Haney (31-0, 15 knockouts), No. 7 pound-for-pound, to defend his WBC 140-pound title. That dynamic drastically changed on Friday. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) never bothered to make weight, as he checked in at a beefy 143.2 pounds.

Haney came in right at the 140-pound limit to preserve his title reign. The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior welterweight has never missed weight through what is now his 32nd pro bout. He has never requested to change the terms of a contract, and has often made concessions to land his desired fights.

That was the case to land this showdown versus Garcia in what was billed as ‘Game 7’ based on their past amateur rivalry. They’ve won three fights each during their six-fight set in the unpaid ranks.

Haney is the far more accomplished of the two since they’ve turned pro.

The unbeaten 25-year-old was The Ring and undisputed lightweight champion. He had to travel to Australia for a two-fight set with then-unbeaten Ring/unified champ George Kambosos Jr. in 2022. A three-fight co-promotional commitment to Top Rank and DiBella Entertainment was also required to land the fight.

Haney made it count and soundly outpointed Kambosos both times. He then followed up with a points win over former three-division titlsit Vasiliy Lomachenko last May 20 in Las Vegas. The highest profile win of his career required Haney to train during the Holy Ramadan season.

He had to do the same to secure the lucrative showdown this weekend.

Garcia is the better known fighter of the two, infamous or otherwise.

However, the 25-year old Victorville, California native has yet to fight for a full version of a major pro title. He swerved a title consolidation bout with Haney in 2021 and seemed unbothered by his scale fail on Friday. His knockout defeat to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last April 22 came at a 136-pound catchweight.

Haney has remained the consummate professional even as Garcia previously bailed from talks last December, only to come back around. He agreed to the lower end of the revenue split, though he will now earn more than expected from the revised deal struck after Friday’s weigh-in.

The timing of the fight wasn’t ideal, as the heart of Haney’s training camp once again took place during Ramadan.

“This will be the last time,” insisted Haney. “Moving forward, I’m using this time for reflection and to practice my religion.

“Next year and after that, anyone who wants to fight me will have to do so after [Ramadan] or before.”

Meanwhile, Haney’s latest run comes as he remains among the sport’s highest-profile free agents.

The end of his three-fight deal with Top Rank and DiBella also marked his last days as lightweight. Haney vacated The Ring championship and all four major titles to compete at a much healthier junior welterweight limit.

The move proved wise and marked a rare occasion where everything came on Haney’s terms.

A long overdue homecoming was provided to Haney, who resides in Las Vegas but was born in San Francisco, California. His birth town provided the backdrop for Haney’s most dominant showing yet to end Regis Prograis’ WBC 140-pound title reign. Their December 9 DAZN PPV event saw Haney win every round to become a two-division titlist.

The willingness was there to put that belt at stake. Garcia refused to honor that agreement. He even mocked his massive weight miss with a faux celebratory swig from a beer bottle while on stage.

For Garcia, it was the fitting cap to his two-month effort to do everything in his power to sabotage this event.

On the other side, the focus was always on the only aspect that truly matters.

“I’ve never lost confidence that me and Ryan weren’t fighting on April 20,” Haney insisted. “I’ll admit, I’ve never seen an opponent do the stuff he’s done. My first time witnessing it, but it is what it is. This is the type of fight where if everything were going smooth, then it would be too good to be true.

“These guys get their rocks off with this stuff but that’s okay. He’s said a lot of things, a lot of crazy things. At the end of the day, I’m gonna do what I’m gonna do. He’s gonna do what he needs to do. I’ve been here at this level before. I was undisputed for a reason and Imma show him.”

