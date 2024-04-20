Unbeaten junior welterweight Cain Sandoval faces Angel Rebollar tonight at Commerce Casino

Photo by Lina Baker/360 Promotions

Cain Sandoval wants to fight the best fighters at 140 pounds.

Before that happens, Sandoval must defeat Angel Rebollar Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. The 10-round bout will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

In his last fight on February 23, Sandoval (12-0, 11 knockouts) defeated former top prospect and amateur standout Javier Molina by unanimous decision. It was an impressive victory, considering Molina’s skill-set and who he has faced thus far in his pro career.

Despite the experience favoring Molina, Sandoval, who resides in Sacramento, California, never doubted his mental fortitude and improved skill-set going into the fight.

“Mentally going in, I was not going to let his experience get to me,” Molina told The Ring last week. “I knew I was smarter and better than him. He did take my punches, especially to the body. His experience did come into play. I’m not surprised the fight played out the way it did. I’m more surprised that he took my punches.”

The 21-year-old Sandoval will face a fighter in Rebollar (8-3, 3 KOs), who has faced unbeaten fighters or top prospects since turning pro in July 2021. In his last bout on November 4, Rebollar defeated unbeaten prospect Omar Rosario by unanimous decision. Rebollar also defeated Justin Cardona, who was also unbeaten, but suffered his loss of his pro career at the hands of Abdullah Mason in August 2022.

Rebollar is a solid boxer-puncher, and comes forward to throw multiple punches, but Sandoval is confident his style will not be toomuch for Rebollar.

“I know he hasn’t faced no one like me,” said Rebollar, who is managed by Oscar Sanchez. “I know he’s fought top prospects, but I’m not those fighters. I’m not going into the fight looking for the knockout, but it comes, it comes.”

Sandoval has split time training and sparring in Northern and Southern California. Lately, he has sparred at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside.

The amount of quality sparring he has gotten against top fighters, contenders, and prospects has improved his skill-set, something he believes all fighters should do, if they are serious about their pro career.

“I enjot it a lot,” said Sandoval. “I like testing myself against top fighters. Recently, I’ve been sparring (lightweight contender) Raymond Muratalla. We went at it with no breaks, from the start of round one until the last round. I think it’s mandatory for all fighters to spar against world class opposition.”

Despite only having 12 fights as a pro, Sandoval already considers himself as a contender at 140 pounds.

Sandoval wants the smoke and believes he is ready to face any or all of the top fighters in the junior welterweight division.

“I think I skipped the prospect stage, especially with the fight against Molina. I think I’ve matured a lot and gotten better, especially my skill-set, mentality, and my ring IQ. I’m just going to keep doing what has worked.

“I’m ready for anyone in the top 10 or 15 in the division. I’m ready for all of them. It’s up to my manager and promoter on what direction my career goes, but I’m willing to face anyone. All they have to say is when and I’m there to show up. I’m one of the top fighters at 140 pounds.”

While other promoters overlooked or never considered signing Sandoval, Loeffler took a strong liking to him, primarily for his style and punching power.

Sandoval is grateful for the opportunity given to him by Tom Loeffler. He is motivated to excel in the ring and prove he belongs.

“Promoters probably didn’t take me seriously,” said Sandoval, the father of two small daughters. “My manager Oscar had Tom watch film of me. I had that 100-percent knockout ratio and he liked my style. I’m grateful for the opportunity given to me.”

