Fight Night Program – Week of April 18-24

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, April 18 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

George Arias vs. Skylar Lacy – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Roney Hines vs. Robert Hall Jr. – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Romuel Cruz vs. Robin Ellis – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Friday, April 19 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Kurt Scoby vs. Dakota Linger – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

The unbeaten Scoby has been getting a lot of attention lately, and promoter Lou DiBella firmly believes he’s on his way to a breakout 2024. Linger is a solid fringe contender who will surely put him to the test in this stage of his career.

Also on this card:

Brandon Adams vs. Ismael Villarreal – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Francisco Veron vs. Angel Ruiz – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Morgan Griggie vs. Luis Caraballo – welterweight – 8 rounds

David Lopez vs. Anthony Mora – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Nathan Lugo vs. Robert Lartigue – super middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 20 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is a make-or-break fight only for Garcia, who so far has not lived up to the lofty expectations placed in him. Ryan has all the tools to defeat Haney (especially speed and power), and if he does, he jumps right to the top of the heap at 140 and beyond while Haney, an established champion with a much more solid record so far, goes on full rebuilding mode and revalidates the many questions surrounding his close wins in the past. A high-stakes bout for both of them – and for boxing as well, who could either add a classic to its video library or end up making the wrong kind of headlines if their off-the-ring stupidity seeps into their performance.

What to expect in this fight: Forget all the nonsense and the shenanigans during the cringe-inducing build-up. This is a real fight, with a real grudge between two talented fighters. Expect nothing less than fireworks soaked in weapons-grade uranium for this one.

Also on this card:

John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN PPV

Saturday, April 20- York Hall, London

Sam Noakes vs. Yvan Mendy – lightweight – 12 rounds

Henry Turner vs. Maykol Mendoza – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Andrew Cain vs. Darwing Martinez – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Aloys Junior vs. Pablo Farias – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Jack Oliphant vs. Remi Scholer – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, April 20 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Cain Sandoval vs. Angel Rebollar – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Brook Sibrian vs. Ashley Felix – women’s junior flyweight – 6 rounds

Guadalupe Medina vs. Sabrina Persona – women’s strawweight – 6 rounds

Daniel Barrera vs. Hector Valdes Pena – flyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Saturday, April 20 – BMW Park, Munich, Germany

Shefat Isufi vs. Ralfs Vilcans – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Howik Bebraham vs. Karim Guerfi – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Juergen Uldedaj vs. Damir Beljo – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Yehor Velikovskyi vs. Petro Lakotskyi – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, April 20: Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Wilfredo Mendez vs. Jesus Haro – strawweight – 12 rounds

Midyael Sanchez vs. Daniel Sostre – welterweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, April 20 – KC Drazen Petrovic, Zagreb, Croatia

Ivana Habazin vs. Kinga Magyar – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds

Petar Pavcec vs. Nodar Robakidze – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Wednesday, April 24 – ProBoxTV Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Marques Valle vs. Damian Sosa – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Ramon Cardenas vs. Jesus Ramirez Rubio – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Ronny Rios vs. Nicolas Polanco – featherweight – 10 rounds

Max Ornelas vs. Alexander Mejia – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Wednesday, April 24 – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, Australia

Nikita Tszyu vs. Danilo Creati – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Jerome Pampellone vs. Malik Zinad – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Cesar Tapia vs. Keiber Gonzalez – middleweight – 10 rounds

Clara Lescurat vs. Linn Sandstrom – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing