Elwin Soto out indefinitely as he undergoes surgery on his left hand

Elwin Soto (left) lands a left on Katsunari Takayama (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

Former WBO junior flyweight titlist Elwin Soto will undergo surgery on his left hand today.

Soto, rated at No. 4-rated by The Ring at junior flyweight, hurt his hand throwing a hook in sparring.

“The operation treats carpometacarpal dislocation and rupture of the intermetacarpal ligament of the left hand,” Soto told The Ring.

The rehabilitation will keep the Mexican sidelined for an extended period of time.

“I will be out for four months without being able to punch,” he said. “But my doctor tells me that I can do other activities such as exercises and running.”

The hope is that “La Pulga” will return before the end of the year and then look to secure a world title opportunity in 2025.

Soto (21-3, 13 knockouts) was a good amateur and boxed internationally for Mexico before turning professional in October 2016. He lost his third fight before reeling off 12 consecutive wins in Mexico.

That helped earn him a shot the WBO titlist Angel Acosta, who he shocked scoring a last round come from behind knockout to claim the title. The 27-year-old Mexican made three successful defenses notably beating Edward Heno (UD 12) and Katsunari Takayama (TKO 9) before losing his title to Jonathan Gonzalez (SD 12). He had home advantage when he fought Hekkie Budler (L UD 12) but was narrowly out hustled. He has since won twice, struggling past Brian Mosinos (SD 10) and handily boxing past Jose Armenta (UD 10).

