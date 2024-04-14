Thanongsak Simsri returns to action in Japan, defeats Miel Fajardo

Thanongsak Simsri (right) hits the mitts of trainer Poom Kasonset - Photo by Wasim Mather

In a crossroads bout in Japan, Thanongsak Simsri (33-1, 30 KO) secured a unanimous decision victory over Filipino contender Miel Fajardo (11-2, 10 KO) at the EDION Arena Osaka on Friday night.

Fajardo entered the ring looking to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior flyweight title. Simsri displayed strategic prowess and maintained discipline throughout the 12-round bout, employing a sharp and effective left jab along with fluid head movement and lateral shifts to control the distance. He adeptly evaded Fajardo’s attempts to close in, frustrating the Filipino fighter’s forward aggression.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the 10th round when both fighters engaged in a fierce exchange, resulting in Fajardo landing a clean punch that sent Simsri to the canvas. Despite the knockdown, Simsri showcased resilience and quickly recovered, weathering Fajardo’s subsequent pressure.

After a hard-fought contest, the judges’ scorecards favoured Simsri with tallies of 111-116, 110-117, and 112-115, securing him the victory.

This triumph marks a significant milestone in Simsri’s career, particularly following his setback against former WBC junior flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki in 2022. Currently ranked at No. 5 with the WBO and with a notable win over the eighth-ranked Miel Fajardo in the junior flyweight division, Simsri stands poised for a potential world title shot. At just 23 years old, the Thai boxer has captured the attention of the boxing world, positioning himself as a rising star in the sport.

Thailand, historically renowned for producing world champions in the lower weight classes, has seen a recent drought in its boxing landscape, with only one current world champion in WBA strawweight titleholder Thammanoon Niyomtrong.

Simsri’s victory over Miel Fajardo serves as a beacon of hope for the Thai boxing community, signalling a resurgence in their boxing prowess on the global stage.