Ellie Scotney Outclasses Segolene Lefebvre To Win The Ring 122-Pound Championship

Ellie Scotney defeats Ségolène Lefebvre To Win The Ring 122-Pound Championship And Unify IBF and WBO Titles on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, UK. (Photo Credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing)

Ellie Scotney earned her crowning achievement in dominant fashion.

The first-ever Ring-champion was crowned in the women’s 122-pound division with Scotney’s dazzling win over Segolene Lefebvre. Their battle of unbeaten titlists saw Scotney win by scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 96-94. The feat also saw Scotney unify the IBF and WBO titles Saturday evening on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England.

“I’m just blessed,” the Matchroom Boxing-promoted Scotney told DAZN’s Jamie Ward after her dominant win. “I don’t think I’m at my best. The best is yet to come.

France’s Lefebvre entered the bout as The Ring’s No.-1 rated junior featherweight. She had to fight hard to reclaim her WBO belt that was unceremoniously stripped in 2022 due to injury. The title was returned to its rightful owner when she outpointed Debora Anahi Dionicius last April 29 in her hometown of Douai, France. She since defended in a ten-round decision over Tysie Gallagher last November 24 also in Douai.

There were moments of early success enjoyed by the 30-year-old Frenchwoman. She found a home for her right hand early in the second round, and would revisit later in the fight.

It was mostly overshadowed by the body work put in by Scotney (9-0, 0 knockouts), who made her second IBF title defense. The undefeated Catford native slipped the incoming and repeatedly scored with a left hook downstairs throughout the first half.

Scotney, No. 3 at 122, showed a willingness to stand in the pocket and counter with power shots in combination. Lefebvre struggled to adjust and showed signs of frustration as she continued to give away rounds.

A defensive lapse by Scotney saw Lefebvre get the better of several exchanges in the eighth round. Scotney stood directly in front of Lefebvre and failed to get her hands up in time to avoid right hands.

That changed down the stretch. Scotney closed the show with a strong tenth round, an effort that was needed on at least one scorecard.

It resulted in the first career defeat for Lefebvre (19-1, 1 KO), who returns to France as a former two-time WBO titlist.

Meanwhile, the sky is the limit for Scotney, who left the ring with three belts in tow.

“This is the same arena where Ricky Hatton beat Kostya Tszyu,” Scotney noted of the Hall of Fame legend from Manchester. “Now I’ve got three belts in just nine fights.”

Hatton defeated Tszyu in June 2005 to win The Ring 140-pound championship. Manchester’s most celebrated fighter agreed to let Scotney display the storied belt to symbolize the historic Saturday’s historic achievement.

Still, there is more work to be done.

“Undisputed,” Scotney unequivocally stated. “I’m ready and waiting.”

Matchroom also promotes WBA titlist Erika Cruz (17-2, 3 KOs), No. 4 at 122. Next up for the two-division titlist is a May 11 mandatory title defense versus Nazarena Romero in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Yamileth Mercado (22-3, 5 KOs) puts her WBC title at stake versus Linda Laura Lecca on April 27 in Tijuana.

“One of those will be next, then we just got to keep going,” promoter Eddie Hearn said of what’s next for Scotney. “I think she’s established herself as number in the division.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

