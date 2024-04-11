Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis-Cody Crowley IBF Purse Bid Back In Play For April 23

Photo Credit: Allen Alcantara, Matchroom Boxing

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has a new promoter but is stuck—for now—with the same mandatory challenger.

The Ring has confirmed that the IBF has put its mandatory welterweight title fight back into play. Philadelphia’s Ennis (31-0, 28 knockouts) is still on the hook to defend versus Cody Crowley, subject to the results of a rescheduled April 23 purse bid hearing.

Neither side can entertain another fight during the ordered period, per. IBF Rule 9C. It creates a conflict for Canada’s Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs), No. 4 at 147, who is also tied to a WBC title eliminator versus Souleymane Cissokho (17-0, 9 KOs). All Star Boxing, Cissokho’s local promoter in France, won an April 9 purse bid for the rights to the fight.

One day later, Matchroom Boxing announced its signing of Ennis, The Ring’s No.2 welterweight. No date was attached to their first fight together, though targeted for an unspecified July date.

Ennis-Crowley was originally ordered on January 31. The two sides failed to reach terms by March 1, which triggered a March 19 purse bid hearing. A one-week delay was requested by TGB Promotions. The matter was then canceled altogether when the IBF was informed that ‘both sides reached an agreement.’

Ennis was represented in talks by his father and head trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis, while their side also filed a lawsuit to separate from NOW Boxing Promotions. They have since reached a settlement, which left Ennis as a free agent before he signed with Matchroom who will undoubtedly participate in the bid.

TGB Promotions—the primary promoter for Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events—was the point of contact in negotiations for Canada’s Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs), No. 4 at 147.

Ennis was elevated to full titlsit from interim last November 28. The sanctioning body informed him at the time that his next mandatory was originally due by March 28. That deadline has obviously changed, though he still has to resolve this matter before any other option is explored.

Per IBF rule 9C, Ennis and Crowley are now required to honor the ordered purse bid hearing to avoid disciplinary action handed down by the sanctioning body. Any fighter who abandons the purse bid process or does not honor the outcome will receive a demotion in the rankings plus a six-month probation period where they cannot participate in an IBF-sanctioned fight.

Interestingly, Crowley found himself in position to challenge for this title after he previously violated those very terms. He is once again pressed with a decision to make between this fight and the WBC-ordered eliminator versus Cissokho.

Ennis won the interim title via unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian (23-1, 13 KOs) last January 6 in Washington, D.C. He defeated Roiman Villa (26-3, 24 KOs), No. 10 at 147, via ninth-round stoppage last July 8 for his lone title defense. The Showtime-headlined bout took place in Atlantic City, an hour or so from Ennis’ hometown.

The hope for the 26-year-old Ennis at the time was to land a shot at the full IBF title. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) fully unified the division and won the Ring championship when he stopped No. 1 Ring contender Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) in the ninth round last July 29 in Las Vegas.

Crawford was immediately ordered to next face Ennis. The negotiation period did not come with any talks between camps. Crawford’s side instead informed the IBF that they were contractually tied to a rematch with Spence. Such clauses are not recognized by the IBF, who stripped Crawford of the title.

Jake Donovan a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox



SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE