Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis inks multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Jaron "Boots" Ennis - Photo by Allen Alcantara/Matchroom

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom, who will work in partnership with Boots Promotions.

Ennis (31-0 28 KOs) is slated to make his return to the ring in the summer where he will make the first defense of his IBF welterweight title.

Last time out in July, Ennis knocked out Roiman Villa in the 10th round of their clash in in Atlantic City. Ennis landed the interim strap in January 2023 when he defeated Karen Chukhadzhian in Washington D.C, before his win over Villa extended his unbeaten record in the paid ranks to 31 fights.

The 26-year-old was later promoted to champion in November after former undisputed welterweight ruler Terence Crawford was forced to relinquish the title, and Ennis is now a man on a mission to prove he belongs at the very top of the sport.

“I’m excited for this partnership with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and DAZN,” said Ennis. “I can’t wait to continue making my mark and becoming undisputed champion. I’ve been out of the ring for a year, and I cannot wait to get back in and do what I do best; entertain the fans and put on clinics. There are blockbuster fights on the horizon for me, and I am ready to deliver them.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn revealed his delight at securing the highly sought-after signature of Ennis, backing the undefeated superstar to rule the world for many years to come.

“Wow – What a signing!” said Hearn. “I’ve watched this young man for many years, and I always believed he would become a pound-for-pound great, and I have no doubt he is already the greatest fighter in the division. To win the race to sign Jaron is a massive coup for Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

“Holding the IBF title in one of boxing’s glamour divisions places Jaron front and center for some of the biggest fights out there in the sport, and we plan to deliver them for him.

“Jaron has everything needed to become a household name both in the sport and in the sporting hotbed of his Philadelphia hometown, where we are committed to building him. Fight fans can get excited for his return in the summer as he looks to hunt down the biggest fights that will elevate him to the pound-for-pound list.”

A further announcement on Ennis’ first defense of his World championship will be made soon.

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.