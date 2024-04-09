Matchroom Plots Next Three Fights For Skye Nicolson: Homecoming, Raven Chapman, Amanda Serrano

April 6, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Skye Nicolson relaxes after winning her bout on April 6, 2024 at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Skye Nicolson does not intend to sit on her lead.

An ambitious schedule is being mapped out for the newly crowned WBC featherweight titlist. Nicolson (10-0, one knockout) dominated former IBF beltholder Sarah Mahfoud (14-2, 3 KOs) this past Saturday at Fontainbleau Las Vegas. Scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 landed for the unbeaten Australian, who has set lofty goals for new reign.

The pot at the end of the rainbow is a hoped-for undisputed showdown with The Ring champ Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs). Nicolson claimed the WBC belt previously held by Serrano, No. 5 pound-for-pound, who also has the WBA, IBF and WBO straps.

“With [Amanda] Serrano, it’s nothing personal,” Nicolson insisted of the dream fight. “If you don’t want to fight me then that’s fine. But let us know what you’re doing with all the belts because I want them. But if you do want to fight, I’m ready when you are.”

Nicolson is currently No. 5 at 126 by The Ring, though she will move up in the next ratings update. She earned the pending promotion with a shutout win over The Ring’s No.1-rated featherweight in Denmark’s Mahfoud. The manner of victory was more dominant than when Serrano outpointed Mahfoud in their September 2022 unification bout.

That said, Serrano would enter as a heavy favorite in a head-to-head match for all the featherweight chips.

It’s fine, since Matchroom Boxing has other interim plans in store for its latest titlist.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has repeatedly discussed the possibility of a homecoming headliner in Australia. Nicolson, a 2020 Olympic quarterfinalist has fought at home just once as a pro, which came in October 2022. With Saturday’s fight, the 28-year-old southpaw has fought more times in the U.S. (four) than anywhere else as a pro.

Nicolson trains in England, where she’s fought three times. She’s also logged one fight each in Ireland, Mexico and Australia, with hopes of adding to that last one.

“I now need to speak to people in Australia because she needs that homecoming defense quite quickly,” said Hearn, in an interview posted on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

A fight on home soil is hardly the end game. Hearn is determined to then have Nicolson right back in the ring by September. That plan would call for a dangerous mandatory title defense versus Ring No. 4-rated Raven Chapman (8-0, 2 KOs). A second five-on-five tournament between Matchroom and Queensberry Promotions—who promotes Chapman—is being planned for September.

After that, the big one.

“Raven Chapman is the mandatory,” noted Hearn. “That’s the fight I’ll speak to George Warren [of Queensberry] about because there will be another 5-v-5 later on in the year – and it’s exactly the sort of fight we should be looking to put on.

“Skye’s doing what any champion should do and that is to chase the very best in their division – and for her right now it is Amanda Serrano. I want to see her make a homecoming defense, then fight Raven Chapman and then hopefully the fight with Amanda Serrano becomes big enough for her to accept.”

Serrano began a movement last year for women’s championship bouts–including her own—to be fought at twelve, three-minute rounds. She fought under those terms in an October 27 win over Danila Ramos while still undisputed champion at the time.

However, the WBC belt was not at stake, due to the sanctioning body’s refusal to accept those terms. The Mexico City-headquartered organization has stuck to its stance for ten, two-minute rounds. Serrano vacated the WBC title as a result. She is still insistent that all her challengers moving forward either fight 12-threes or look elsewhere.

Nicolson was content to fight under the terms specified by the WBC when she was Serrano’s mandatory challenger. She is equally amenable to a 36-minute showdown with one the sport’s all-time greats.

“I find it funny that she waited until she decided that’s what she wanted to do,” quipped Nicolson. “I respect the WBC’s rules (on two-minute rounds). But if the only way to fight Amanda Serrano is over twelve, three-minute rounds, talk to my team and we’ll make it happen.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

