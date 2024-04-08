Leonardo Ruiz remains unbeaten, decisions Oziel Santoyo in Mexico

Photo by Miura Promotions

Junior middleweight Leonardo Ruiz continues to make a name for himself.

Ruiz dropped Oziel Santoyo once en route to a one-sided decision Saturday night at the Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. Scores were 79-72, 79-72, and 80-71 in favor of Ruiz, who improved to 14-0, 8 knockouts.

Santoyo was game, but Ruiz was the more-effective fighter, throwing and landing hooks and crosses, including two-punch combinations.

A left-right combination dropped Santoyo about a minute into round three. Santoyo beat the count, and fought back, but was repeatedly hit with more right hands to the head by Ruiz.

Towards the end of round five, another left-right combination to the head stunned Santoyo. Rather than clenching or holding on, Santoyo chose to fight back in an attempt to keep Ruiz at bay.

Ruiz was dominant the rest of the fight, again landing left-right combinations or counter right hands that landed flush to the head of Santoyo.

The 25-year-old Ruiz, who is originally from Zacatecas, Mexico and now resides in San Bernardino, California, previously, fought on August 23, defeating Raul Garcia of the Dominican Republic in a clash of unbeaten prospects. His other notable win was a one-sided win over Cameron Krael on January 23 of last year.

Ruiz is trained by Robert Garcia in nearby Riverside.

Santoyo falls to 16-3-1, 9 KOs. In his previous fight on November 9, Santoyo defeated Bervely Garcia Gonzalez by unanimous decision in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico.

The 29-year-old is best known for a June 2019 victory over Omar Chavez and a decision win over Manuel Gallegos, who entered the fight unbeaten, over four months later.

In the main event of the Miura Boxing card, hard-hitting junior welterweight Jimmer Espinosa of nearby Mexico City stopped Angel Martinez Hernandez after the end of round four.

Espinosa (16-2, 15 KOs) dropped Martinez in the opening round, landing a left uppercut to the head. Martinez beat the count, but took vicious punches to the head the rest of the fight. Martinez was hurt throughout much of the fourth round from hooks to the body and right hands to the head. Martinez did not come out of his corner for round five, saving himself from further punishment.

In his previous fight on December 9, the 26-year-old lost by split decision to Delonte ‘Tiger’ Johnson.

Martinez, who resides in Mexicali, Mexico, falls to 15-4-2, 14 KOs. He has now lost three of his last four bouts.

Featherweight Albert Gonzalez of Moreno Valley, California scored a one-punch knockout win over Joel Mora (7-4-4, 5 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico. Gonzalez, who is also trained by Robert Garcia, improved to 8-0, 4 KOs.

A left hook to the body dropped Mora to the canvas, against the ropes. Referee Cesar Castanon stopped the fight at 1:49.

In heavyweight action, Damazion Vanhouter of Saint Petersburg, Florida won a hard-fought split decision over Mexico City’s Cristian Davalos. One judge scored the bout 57-56 for Davalos (5-3, 3 KOs), while the other two judges scored the bout 59-54 and 57-56 for Vanhouter, who improved to 6-0, 3 KOs.

Vanhouter dropped Davalos with a combination to the head during the final round. Davalos beat the count, and was battered around the ring to the point referee Cesar Castanon was almost to the point of stopping the fight. Moments before the bell sounded, Vanhouter was gassed, allowing Davalos to land his punches until the end of the round.

Junior featherweight Agustin Perez of Puebla, Mexico dropped Mexico City’s Ernesto Salcedo in round one en route to a split decision victory. One judge scored the fight 76-75 for Salcedo, while the other two judges scored the bout 77-74 and 76-75 for Perez, who improved 13-3-1, 5 KOs.

Salcedo falls to 15-5, 13 KOs and has now lost five of his last seven fights.

Junior bantamweight Vieris Ortega defeated Jorge Villalobos (14-3-3, 8 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico by unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74 for Ortega, who goes to 11-1, 10 KOs. Ortega is originally from Venezuela and now resides in Cartagena, Colombia.

Super middleweight Alfonso Flores defeated Luis Reyes (4-2-1, 1 KO) of Mexico City by split decision. One judge scored the bout 77-73 for Reyes, while the other two judges scored the bout 78-74 for Flores, who improved to 13-2, 9 KOs. Flores is originally from Cumana, Venezuela and now resides in Monterrey, Mexico.

