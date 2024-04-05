Red-Hot Free Agent Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado Continues To Bet On Himself

Boxing’s youngest sought-after free agent continues to bet on himself in an aggressive market.

A firm plan is in place for Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado to rapidly advance from young prospect to rising contender. The 22-year-old from Pomona, California ranked high in The Ring’s 2023 Prospect of the Year race and was awarded the honor by several other outlets.

“To be able to accomplish what I did with no promoter really showed a lot,” Mercado told The Ring. “I look forward to doing even more in 2024.”

Mercado (14-0, 13 knockouts) enters his second fight of 2024 versus Los Angeles-based Colombian journeyman Deiner Berrio (22-4-1, 13 KOs). Their scheduled ten-round junior welterweight bout headlines a DAZN show from the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas.

It comes just five weeks after he lodged a second-round knockout of Cristian Bielma. The bout took place on February 24 in Tijuana, and only after two canceled fight dates earlier in the year.

The win allowed Mercado to maintain his active in-ring pace, having fought and won five times in a stellar 2023 campaign. The year saw his lone distance fight, a lopsided ten-round victory over Xolisani Ndongeni last July 8 in Managua, Nicaragua.

Mercado racked up knockouts in his other four outings. He went into the seventh round for the first time before he put away Jose Angulo last February 4 in Ontario, California. It was followed by a stunning first-round stoppage of former title challenger Hank Lundy last April.

A ten-round unanimous decision over Ndongeni was followed by early knockouts of Carlos Portillo and the normally durable and hard-hitting Jeremia Nakathila. The entire run came without the benefit of a major promoter or televised platform behind him.

“It’s all about remaining active and against the type of fighters I’m facing,” noted Mercado. “For me, it’s more so the activity wise against that level. I was determined to win Prospect of the Year and felt I deserved it.

“But now I feel like I’ve already moved into the contender stage. I don’t know where other people consider me. But as far as I’m concerned, I’m already a contender.”

That type of confidence comes from a strong level of trust with the only man he trusts with his career.

His father, Ernesto ‘Neto’ Mercado, has not only served as his son’s motivation but turned to his offspring to clean up his own act. The elder Mercado overcame drug abuse and gang life to dedicate all his time to his family and his community. Their ‘Gangs To Grace’ foundation is aimed to keep neighborhood kids off the streets.

“For my dad to turn around his life and also help other kids was always inspiring,” stated Mercado. “To do all that while never sacrifice the time he’s taken to raise us and teach me the sport is something I’ve never taken for granted. It makes me way to stay on course.

“I want to make him proud, just as I’m proud of him.”

The younger Mercado has certainly done his part. The short-term plan is to continue that through Friday and then move on to the type of fights that put him in the sweepstakes in a stacked 140-pound division.

There is no shortage of star power at the top level. Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is The Ring champ and also holds the WBO title, which he will defend versus Steve Claggett on June 29 in Miami.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), No. 1 at 140, will defend his WBC title versus Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York. Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs), No. 3 at 140, risks his IBF belt versus Liam Paro on June 15 in Manati, Puerto Rico. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) recently won the WBA belt with a ninth-round knockout of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (15-2, 13 KOs).

Lopez has been with Top Rank and ESPN through his entire career. Cruz is backed by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and a fixture on the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) circuit.

Matias found success under the PBC banner through career-long promoter Juan Orengo. He has recently entered a co-promotional agreement with Matchroom Boxing and will now fight on DAZN.

Haney has masterfully played the free agent market as he’s conquered two divisions and the pound-for-pound rankings.

Those odds at the top level are more than enough for Mercado to remain convinced of his current course of action.

“From the beginning, we decided that we were going to do this on our own,” insisted Mercado. “My dad and me, we like it this way. We get to fight wherever and however many times we want without being restricted by a promoter and TV dates.

“It’s kind of dope. We like it better to have the power to dictate and control our career. To be able to do the kind of things our way, I’m really enjoying it.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox



READ THE MARCH ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.