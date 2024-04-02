Lindolfo Delgado signs multi-year contract extension with Top Rank

Lindolfo Delgado drops Carlos Sanchez en route to a seventh-round knockout on March 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Lindolfo Delgado continues to be rewarded.

Delgado has signed a multi-year contract extension with Top Rank, it was announced Monday.

“Lindolfo Delgado has the talent and the work ethic to become a world champion, and I am pleased that he’s chosen to sign a contract extension with Top Rank,” said Bob Arum, Chairman of Top Rank. “We have big plans for Lindolfo and look forward to seeing him back in the ring soon.”

The 29-year-old (20-0, 15 knockouts), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, last fought Friday night in Glendale, Arizona, dropping former prospect and sparring partner Carlos Sanchez twice en route to a knockout win in round seven.

In his previous fight on November 4, Delgado scored a knockout win over Luis Hernandez Ramos in the fourth round.

Delgado made his pro debut in April 2017 after representing Mexico at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, fighting a handful of times under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner. Delgado began fighting under the Top Rank banner in June 2021.

One of Delgado’s most memorable fights took place in August 2022, when he squared off against Omar Aguilar in a clash of unbeaten boxer-punchers. The fight between Delgado and Aguilar was an all-out war over eight rounds, which Delgado won by unanimous decision.

In an interview with The Ring prior to the fight against Sanchez, Delgado stated it was a boyhood dream to sign a promotional deal with Top Rank.

“Truthfully, it is a dream come true,” Delgado told The Ring. “I had always wanted to sign a promotional contract with Top Rank. I know Top Rank has been successful for a long time in the sport. They have signed and promoted some of the best fighters in history. I’m very thankful to be signed by them. I have no doubt they will do their part. They are very good at what they do and, on my part, I have to give it my all and take advantage of opportunities. Imagine Bob Arum sitting ringside watching you fight. It’s cool. It means a lot to me. And to my family. And I’m going to make the most of this opportunity.”

Delgado is managed by Rick Mirigian and trained by Robert Garcia.

Top Rank announced Delgado will return to action this summer.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

