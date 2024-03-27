Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli to face Mark Heffron on May 25

Christian Mbilli celebrates after his victory over Carlos Gongora in March 2023. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of The Tiger)

Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli, who recently signed a co-promotional contract with Top Rank, will clash in a 10-round main event against Mark Heffron on Saturday, May 25 at Gervais Auto Center in Shawinigan, Canada.

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Arslanbek Makhmudov will fight former amateur nemesis Junior Fa.

Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) has defeated a host of super middleweight hopefuls, including former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi and Ecuadorian puncher Carlos Góngora. Most recently, as the co-feature to the Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith main event in Quebec City, he battered Rohan Murdock en route to a sixth-round stoppage in front of more than 10,000 spectators.

Mbilli, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at super middleweight, said, “No matter where he comes from and who he is, my opponent will have to arrive ready because on May 25, I will once again demonstrate why I belong with the elite of the super middleweights. Mark Heffron is just another boxer on my path. I respect him, but I won’t be gentle with him, just like with the others. I am convinced that we will deliver quite a fight in Shawinigan, but victory is the only option for me.”

Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs), from Oldham, England, is a former British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion who once fought to a draw with one-time world title challenger Denzel Bentley. He rebounded from last September’s TKO defeat to Jack Cullen with February’s second-round TKO over Serhii Ksendzov.

Heffron said, “I am incredibly excited to be coming over to Canada to box Christian Mbilli. I have followed Christian’s career and always thought we would end up boxing each other. We are two of the most exciting super middleweights out there, so this will be an excellent fight that the fans will love. I am very confident of winning this fight. I wouldn’t be traveling all the way to Canada if I wasn’t sure of the win.”

Makhmudov (18-1, 17 KOs) steps back into the ring in Shawinigan to restart his conquest of the heavyweight division. After suffering a knockout defeat and a double-hand fracture against Agit Kabayel last October, he will attempt to settle an old score. Fa bested Makhmudov via five-round decision in 2012 in Mumbai, India, as part of the World Series of Boxing.

“I’ve already faced him in a very close fight that he won when we were amateurs, so I am more than determined to avenge that defeat,” Makhmudov said.

Fa (20-3, 11 KOs) is an eight-year pro who started his career 19-0 before dropping a decision to fellow New Zealander Joseph Parker in 2021. He was part of last December’s “Day of Reckoning” super event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, hanging tough before being knocked out in the seventh round by unbeaten contender Frank Sanchez.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.