Albert Bell takes on Jonathan Romero in homecoming bout with a title shot in sight

Bell on the attack against Mark Barnaldez. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Albert Bell has patiently waited for the opportunity to fight for a world title belt. That opportunity could come this year.

Bell will face Jonathan Romero this Friday at the Class City Center in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. The 10-round bout will headline a Pulse Boxing card that will stream live on TrillerTV (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The 31-year-old Bell (25-0, 8 knockouts) also fought his last bout at the same venue back in November 11, stopping former contender Jayson Velez in the second round. Bell has displayed more aggression and power in recent fights, also notching a knockout win over Presco Carcosia on August 11.

Bell, currently rated at No. 9 at 130 pounds by The Ring, will face a fighter in Romero (35-2, 19 KOs) who is a former world titleholder at 122 pounds.

Romero, who is originally from Cali, Colombia and now resides in Henderson, Nevada, lost by knockout in his last bout on July 28 to Abraham Nova. But despite the setback, Bell is not overlooking Romero.

“I’m very excited for Friday, knowing that I’ll be able to have the backing of my hometown,” Bell told The Ring Tuesday. “Romero is a former Olympian and a former world champion. I want to make a statement. I hope to get a world title opportunity after I win impressively against Romero.

“It’s not a secret that I’ve had hand problems in the past. They weren’t healthy. Now, I’m getting my opponents out of there. I’ve dropped my last three opponents and I’ve had two knockout wins. I want to win in dominant fashion on Friday.”

Bell is the No. 1 contender to face WBO junior lightweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete. It was announced earlier this week Navarrete will face Denys Berinchyk on May 18 for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

Per rules by the WBO, Navarrete, should he defeat Berinchyk, would then have 10 days (May 28) to decide whether to stay at 135 pounds and relinquish the WBO junior lightweight title or drop back down to 130 pounds.

Whichever option Navarrete decides, Bell believes he is more than ready to fight for a world title belt, whether it is against Navarrete or the next available contender.

“It’s always ideal to want to dethrone the champion,” said Bell, who is promoted by Vick Green. “If Navarrete moves up to 135 pounds and wins, congratulations to him, but I’m at the point in my career where I will fight for a vacant world title or I dethrone the champion. Liam Wilson (ranked by the WBO at No. 2) is fighting Oscar Valdez (No. 4) and is supposed to fight (WBC titleholder) O’Shaquie Foster. There’s (No. 3) Andres Cortes. I want to fight an unbeaten guy or the next available contender.”

Bell is not necessarily targeting Navarrete in particular, but he is open to facing any of the world titleholders at 130 pounds.

“I’m open to fighting all of them,” said Bell. “I would like to fight and win the WBO title. Then I want to unify against any one of those guys.”

With the 130-pound division so deep with talent, there are debates amongst who is the best fighter today. Discussions between fight fans and even fighters, as was evident a few days ago on X (formerly known as Twitter) between Foster and WBA world titleholder Lamont Roach, turn into mud slinging.

Despite not having a world title belt, Bell is confident he is the best fighter at 130 pounds. Even with his height and being a southpaw, which caused some in the division to avoid fighting him, Bell believes the rest of the division will have to run through him.

“I am the best fighter at 130 pounds. I’ve felt that way for a long time. For the past few years, I’ve been avoided by the other top fighters. It’s documented that those fighters have turned down fights against me. Absolutely, I’m the top guy in the division.”

Despite waiting patiently for a shot at a world title belt, one he believes is long overdue, Bell remained optimistic his time would come, likely after a win over Romero.

“I live life through this quote, ‘What is delayed means it is not denied.’ Everything happens for a reason. I’ve won all these fights to become the No. 1 contender. I’ve proved that this opportunity was earned and not given to me.

“It’s definitely made me a stronger person, mentally and physically. These champions have nowhere to go. I’m ready.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

