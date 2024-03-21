Lawrence Okolie scheduled to take on Lukasz Rozanski on May 24 in Poland

Lawrence Okolie

Lawrence Okolie will take on Lukasz Rozanski on Friday, May 24th at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, in a card to be broadcasted live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Okolie, a former British, Commonwealth, European and WBO cruiserweight titleholder currently rated at No. 4 by The Ring at cruiserweight, returns to action to face the undefeated Rozanski in the champion’s backyard.

Rozanski, who boasts a knockout ratio of fourteen of his fifteen victories coming inside the distance, will be bringing big-time boxing back to Rzeszow having scored a ferocious first-round stoppage win over the previously unbeaten Alen Babic in front of his home fans in April last year.

Okolie, the 31-year-old from Hackney, who represented Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics, first captured world honors in March 2021 with a knockout win over Rozanski’s countryman Krzysztof Glowacki with the WBO cruiserweight belt on the line.

‘The Sauce’ moves up in weight for his first professional bout above the 200lbs limit following a majority decision loss against former stablemate Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Lawrence Okolie said “I’m excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground. Rozanski is a good champion, with an explosive style, but I’m coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine.”

Lukasz Rozanski said “I’m (fighting) in my own backyard, in my city, fighting against a former champion. It’s a fantastic fight, for moments like these I’ve trained hard all my life.”

The WBC “bridgerweight” title (not recognized by The Ring) will be on the line.

A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.